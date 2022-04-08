Roof ripped off Seminole County home during storm

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - There was no warning for a powerful storm that descended on the Big Oak Mobile Home Park on Friday, injuring six and destroying several homes. Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson said ambulances rushed five people to the hospital, including two who had to be transferred to Mobile with critical injuries. Another resident took himself to the hospital, according to the sheriff.

ATMORE, AL ・ 24 DAYS AGO