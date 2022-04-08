ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Weekend Wonders: Brews Around The Zoo

fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago

If you're wondering what to do across Central Florida...

www.fox35orlando.com

Lite 98.7

Ever Wonder Why Snow Melts Like This Around Trees In New York?

Spring is officially here and the yearly mystery returns. This time, we have answers. No, you aren't the only person to notice this. It always seems to be bare around the bottom of a tree and it really never made sense why. At first I thought it was just how the snow fell, but apparently there's an actual reason for it.
10TV

Eggs, Paws and Claws coming back to Columbus Zoo on Easter weekend

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is bringing back its Eggs, Paws and Claws event to celebrate Easter. Activities happening during this year's celebration include:. EGG-SPLORE-N-FIND:. Visitors will be able to find eggs hidden around the zoo and collect a total of nine corresponding cards. Once all...
92.9 The Bull

2 Super Fun Hot Dog Eating Contests Set for Yakima Brew Pubs This Weekend

There is a hot dog eating contest happening this weekend in Yakima. In fact, there are not one but two hot dog eating contests happening at two different breweries. The first Hot Dog Eating competition will be at Single Hill Brewery on Saturday and then on Sunday the Hot Dog Eating competition will be at the kiln. The reason for these fun contests is because there is a new company that is launching called Big Dogs Grill.
YAKIMA, WA
WCJB

Interactive ‘Cool Zoo’ travels to Ocala this weekend

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Exotics animals from traveling Cool Zoo exhibit will be making an appearance in Ocala this weekend. Two parrots, several hermit crabs, a baby kangaroo, three foot alligator, and a 50 lb snake visited the TV20 studio, ahead of their trip to the Ocala Home show. Cool...
OCALA, FL
Register Citizen

Celebrate 'Maple Weekend' at syrup sugarhouses around Connecticut

Sugarhouses around the state that will open their doors to celebrate sap in all its forms on March 19 and 20. During "Maple Weekend,' maple producers around the state will teach visitors how maple sap is collected and how maple products are made, according to the Maple Syrup Producers Association of Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Infatuation

Homage Brewing

Homage, a microbrewery and restaurant in the middle of industrial Chinatown, is made for people who love beer but also want to dance. There’s a pleasant patio out front where you might spot a couple of toddlers with their tattooed parents. But the real scene is inside the garage, which has a long bar counter, a spinning disco ball, and a DJ spinning vinyl records behind a monochromatic booth. Most people come here to sip housemade IPAs and snack on scallop crudo during the day, but on Friday and Saturday nights, the dance floor is packed until 1am. Remember Homage Brewing the next time you’re looking for a cool-but-not-rowdy place to drink beer, wine, or cider, and expect to meet someone wearing a color-coordinated tote bag. 
