LCM (50m) In another short prelims session, featuring only the 50 free and 200 IM, Marcelo Chierighini posted the top time of the men’s 50 free. Chierighini swam a 22.26, just ahead of Gus Borges, who finished 2nd this morning in 22.33. The swims come in off the FINA ‘A’ cut of 22.18, so both we’ll need faster swims tonight for anyone to officially qualify for the World Championships team. 50 fly champion Nicholas Santos finished 7th this morning, swimming a 22.58. At 42 years old, Santos posted the fastest 50 fly in the world this year earlier in the week, so he’ll definitely be someone to keep an eye on tonight.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO