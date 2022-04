In March the Richmond Masonic lodge awarded $500 education grants to the Armada Area Schools, Memphis Community Schools and Richmond Community Schools. The Masons from Richmond offered the grant program to educators in each school district. Funds were provided by the Michigan Masonic Foundation. Awards were given to Micki Cecil of Armada to support her art and design program, Lori Sanborn of Memphis for her media program enhancements and to Krista Falk and Rebecca Hercula of Richmond for their special education program.

