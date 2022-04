Two city pools in Bartlesville will be open by Memorial Day if repairs and updates go as planned. The pool at Sooner Park in Bartlesville is getting some big updates. The nearly $3 million project adds two 45-foot slides, group shelters, and other improvements to the pool. The city said all the improvements won't be done by Memorial Day, but the pool will still be open to swimmers.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO