Chicago (CBS) – Joseph Walawski opened a mattress shop in the 5700 block of busy West Fullerton Avenue three years ago. "I enjoy selling mattresses," he said. But it's been a struggle. Walawski has had to juggle other jobs with trying to get this new business off the ground. In 2021, during the pandemic, he spent more time at his mattress shop. "I'm trying to get to that point to make it there," he said. Also difficult is trying to find parking in the area. "I can't park on the side streets, because I'll get ticketed," Walawski said ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 DAYS AGO