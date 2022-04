112 SW 2nd Ave., 503-227-4057, kellsbrewpub.com. 11 am-1 am Thursday, 2 pm-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, March 17-19. After a two-year absence, the pipers will be back at both Kells locations this St. Patrick’s Day, though this may be the last time you’ll get to mark the occasion at the historic downtown property. The longtime Portland brand is reviving its Irish Festival at the downtown pub and the Nob Hill brewery—but the Southwest 2nd Avenue building is up for sale. The future of the site is uncertain, so be sure to guzzle plenty of ale in honor of the place that has always made you feel authentically Irish for at least one weekend out of the year.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 26 DAYS AGO