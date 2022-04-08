Talisa Garcia becomes first trans actress cast in Lucasfilm production as she's set to appear in upcoming Disney+ show Willow

Talisa Garcia has become the first openly trans actress cast in a Lucasfilm production, as the British performer will appear in the forthcoming Disney+ show Willow.

The TV adaptation of the 1988 film will focus on a princess who puts together a team to save her twin brother from harm.

The cast also includes Warwick Davis reviving his role as Willow Ufgood, as well as Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber and Tony Revolori.

Garcia has been cast as a queen who is the mother of Revolori’s character, Deadline reported Thursday. The outlet noted that Garcia has 'a small speaking part' and might be seen in one episode of the series, while iMDb had Garcia tentatively listed to appear in eight episodes of the fantasy thriller.

Garcia’s colleagues were very supportive of her casting, a source told the outlet, as it will also be the first time that a trans performer has portrayed the role of a cis character in a Disney+ production.

Garcia past played the role of Kim Vogel on the BBC TV show Baptiste, and has also been seen in shows such as Miracle Workers on TBS and The Girlfriend Experience on Starz!.

In 2021, Patti Harrison was the first trans performer to provide a character voice in the animated Disney film Raya And The Last Dragon.

Last year also saw iris menas, a non-binary trans actor, appear as Anybodys in West Side Story from 20th Century Studios; as well as Brian Tyree Henry portraying a gay superhero for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Eternals, with the part of Phastos.

Zach Barack in 2019 was the first transgender actor in a Marvel Studios production, playing the role of Zach in Spider-Man: Far from Home.

According to Deadline, Disney+ has been seeking to cast a trans actress for its show Ironheart.

Garcia was linked to the project prior to the recent controversy over Disney's reaction to the Don’t Say Gay bill in Florida, which restricts educators in Florida from teaching children under nine about sexual orientation and gender identity.

Disney's initial silence garnered criticism from the company's LGBTQ+ employees who felt that the company had fallen short in using their platform to promote values of diversity. Protestors were seen at Griffith Park in Glendale, California on March 22

Disney CEO Bob Chapek apologized for the slow response in a statement issued to workers March 11 via the organization's website. Chapek was snapped at the Oscars March 27

Disney CEO Bob Chapek subsequently apologized for the slow response in a statement issued to workers March 11 via the organization's website.

'Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was,' Chapek said. 'It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.'

Chapek previously told shareholders in a March 9 meeting that company officials 'were opposed to the bill from the outset, but we chose not to take a public position on it because we thought we could be more effective working behind the scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle,' NBC News reported.