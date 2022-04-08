UPDATE: Missing Albany woman found safe

ALBANY — Albany police officers had a busy afternoon Wednesday, working a pair of very public cases in northwest Albany. APD officers placed a woman in handcuffs at the corner of 15th Avenue and Palmyra Road, while another group of officers looked through a pile of clothing along the Jefferson Street exit of U.S. 19.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that happened in downtown Albany Sunday night, according to the Albany Police Department. It happened on Jackson Street and Broad Avenue, shortly after 10 p.m. Marcus Lewis, 44, was killed and another man was shot...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man told police he was wounded in a shooting on I-295 north early Saturday morning after someone in a car behind him flashed headlights at him, then pulled beside him and opened fire. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman who was lying on a couch in 2019, according to Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston's office. On Monday Robert Rodricus Orr pleaded guilty to killing 32-year-old Bernice Williams. On January 29th, 2019, at a home...
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been charged and arrested after a baby was discovered to be injured and is currently in critical condition, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On March 18, around 12:40 p.m., officers and detectives responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, after employees with...
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says a missing pregnant woman has been found. 39-year-old Tiashenna Crum had been reported missing after last being seen Saturday evening in LaGrange. The sheriff’s office says she is safe; no other details were provided.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged with drug offenses during an Albany traffic stop, according to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit. The driver, later identified as Jaylen Moore, was stopped because of a window tint violation at the intersection of South Mock Road and East Oglethorpe Boulevard, according to the drug unit.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is behind bars after a man was shot and killed in LaGrange. Police say the shooting happened Sunday night at My Food Mart on Hamilton Street. When officers arrived, they found Dearko Thornton suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was...
A man was killed Monday night after being shot multiple times inside a car parked near a southwest Atlanta interstate bridge. The victim was discovered about 10:20 p.m. in the area of Windsor Street and I-20 in the Mechanicsville neighborhood, according to Atlanta police. He was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as 23-year-old Shymel Drinks.
Atlanta police are tapping the public for help gathering information in the fatal drive-by shooting of a grandmother at a Lakewood Heights gas station earlier this month. “Ms. Lashunder Edge was the victim of a barrage of gunfire that took place from moving vehicles as they were firing upon (other) targets. She was an unintended victim,” Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said Wednesday.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police said a woman was killed when she plowed into the back of a stopped tractor-trailer in the middle of I-20. The accident happened Sunday around 9:35 a.m. in the westbound lanes between Riverside Parkway and Thornton Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 40 year old Keene Glenn Burroughs. Burroughs was traveling south bound on the 4500 block Deans Bridge Road when he lost control of the vehicle, ran into the center median and overturned. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating a […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Gang, Drug and Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant which lead to the arrest of a Columbus man. Melvin Jett was arrested on March 18 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug related objects.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing a 42-year-old in West Savannah last month. Shawn Campbell Jr., 21, was arrested for murder on Monday by the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Detectives believe Campbell shot Timothy Lewis nearly a month ago on Feb. 23. Around 10:30 p.m. that Wednesday, officers responded […]
A man working at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex died Tuesday afternoon after a concrete stairwell collapsed, according to authorities. Atlanta police, fire crews and EMS responded to the Hollywood/Shawnee apartment complex at 1220 Gun Club Road. Officers were dispatched following reports that the stairwell fell on a construction worker, officials said.
UPDATE 4/10/22, 10:12 p.m.: Columbus Police have released the identity of one of the victims on Fort Benning Road. Na’kevius Petty, a 19-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at 7:10 p.m. in Piedmont Hospital’s ER due to multiple gunshot wounds. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police responded to three shootings with four victims on Sunday, Apr. […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman was found shot to death in a vehicle on Quacco Road late Sunday night. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), detectives do not believe this was a random crime. Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 800 block of Quacco Road at the entrance of a mobile […]
