You pick up a piece of plastic litter from the beach, and get a small buzz. You’ve done something for the environment. But then you look around, and see plastic everywhere. It’s much more than you could pick up. Earlier this month, the United Nations endorsed a new resolution on ending plastic pollution. While that sounds positive, focusing on pollution is missing the elephant in the room: production. Why is more and more plastic being produced, with some ending up in forests, rivers and oceans near you? Our research has shown that to actually make a difference to the ever-growing...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 DAYS AGO