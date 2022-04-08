ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Mayor Bowser tests positive for COVID

By Makea Luzader
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted on Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID.

Bowser said in her post that she got a positive test on Wednesday. She had taken an at-home test and a PCR test after “experiencing allergy symptoms.”

Bowser said that she will be working from home as she recovers. She said she still only has mild cold-like symptoms.

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com.

