Mayor Bowser tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted on Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID.

Bowser said in her post that she got a positive test on Wednesday. She had taken an at-home test and a PCR test after “experiencing allergy symptoms.”

Bowser said that she will be working from home as she recovers. She said she still only has mild cold-like symptoms.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.