Mayor Bowser tests positive for COVID
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted on Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID.
Bowser said in her post that she got a positive test on Wednesday. She had taken an at-home test and a PCR test after “experiencing allergy symptoms.”
Bowser said that she will be working from home as she recovers. She said she still only has mild cold-like symptoms.
