ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Call for special session on homeowner's insurance

fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg has previously argued...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Republican State Sen. Jeff Brandes Upset Homeowners Insurance Crisis Wasn’t Addressed During Legislative Session

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One issue the Florida Legislature failed to address in this year’s session was the rise of homeowners insurance rates in Florida. On Sunday’s “Facing South Florida,” CBS4’s Jim DeFede asked Republican State Sen. Jeff Brandes if there is an insurance crisis in the state. Brandes: Absolutely. I think it’s a crisis on consumers. You know, we’ve had the consumer advocates say that the insurance industry, consumers are on life support. And what we see is 30% rate increases every year for consumers going forward. That is a huge problem. And if anybody doesn’t believe that rates doubling every few...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
WVNS

Legislators reflect on session, look forward to special sessions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Following the legislative session, 293 bills now wait on the Governor’s desk. Lawmakers passed a $4.6 Billion budget that includes raises for State Troopers and state employees following record-high inflation. Raleigh County Delegate Mick Bates said one of his biggest legislative priorities is ensuring consumer protections for internet customers, leading the […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Ocala Gazette

DeSantis leaves insurance, condo session up to lawmakers

If Florida lawmakers hold a special session to deal with the troubled property-insurance market or to put additional requirements on condominium buildings, it won’t come from a directive by Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis, appearing Monday in Wellington, said he’d “welcome” the return of lawmakers to Tallahassee to address either...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Brandes
The Independent

Judge questions Abrams suit seeking unlimited contributions

A federal judge expressed skepticism Monday that he can give Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams the immediate right to begin raising and spending unlimited campaign contributions under Georgia law.U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen told a lawyer for Abrams' gubernatorial campaign that she was asking him to rewrite state law to allow Abrams' One Georgia committee to start taking money before the May 24 primary.“The remedy you're asking me to do, I'm uncomfortable with, because you're asking me to rewrite the statute,” Cohen told lawyer Joyce Lewis during a hearing in Atlanta.Cohen suggested that it would have “made more sense” if...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy