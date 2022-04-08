Call for special session on homeowner's insurance

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One issue the Florida Legislature failed to address in this year’s session was the rise of homeowners insurance rates in Florida. On Sunday’s “Facing South Florida,” CBS4’s Jim DeFede asked Republican State Sen. Jeff Brandes if there is an insurance crisis in the state. Brandes: Absolutely. I think it’s a crisis on consumers. You know, we’ve had the consumer advocates say that the insurance industry, consumers are on life support. And what we see is 30% rate increases every year for consumers going forward. That is a huge problem. And if anybody doesn’t believe that rates doubling every few...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO