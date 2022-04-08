ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston police ask for help identifying man accused of indecently assaulting 2 women in Allston, Brighton

By Brynne Connolly
Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of indecently assaulting a woman in Allston and another in Brighton. Officers were called to the first incident near the intersection of Spofford Road and Commonwealth Avenue in Allston around 8:15 p.m. on April...

