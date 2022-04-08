ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Another state extends April SNAP benefits – see how much will land in your account

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwCdj_0f2y0RaN00

ANOTHER state has extended SNAP benefits for the month of April with payments hitting bank accounts for eligible recipients.

The emergency extension of the food stamp benefits has taken effect in a number of states.

On April 1, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that more than $318million is being issued in emergency SNAP benefits.

The funds are being provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC).

More than 1.5million Texas households are expected to benefit from the additional funds.

HHSC received approval to extend the maximum SNAP benefits from the US Department of Agriculture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAOFb_0f2y0RaN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjVK9_0f2y0RaN00

All SNAP recipients will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency benefits.

Recipients should see this additional allotment in their accounts by April 30.

“Emergency SNAP benefits have played an important role in our efforts over the past two years to ensure that every Texan has access to nutritious food,” Abbott said in a press release.

“We are grateful to HHSC and USDA for helping families across Texas remain safe and healthy.”

Texas joins 32 other states in extending SNAP benefits for the month of April.

This is a significant decrease from the March list, which saw 42 states extend the benefit.

Millions of Americans are preparing for the emergency benefits to end, as the Biden administration has not yet extended the public health emergency beyond April 15.

That would mean a return to pre-pandemic benefit levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzi6t_0f2y0RaN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMNCm_0f2y0RaN00

A maximum allotment would return to $459 for a household of two, or $1,504 for a household of eight.

More than 41.5million people across the country currently benefit from the food stamps program.

