BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport baseball swung its bats so many times Monday, its own scoreboard couldn’t keep up. In their home opener against Elkins, the Indians teed off at the plate, winning 23-0 in a five-inning game that was all but decided before two innings had been completed. Bridgeport (5-2) scored 12 runs in the second frame alone, stymying the outfield scoreboard, which was only capable of displaying a single digit for each inning.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO