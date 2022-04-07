ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferrero recalls some Kinder chocolates from US over salmonella fears

 4 days ago
Italian confectionary group Ferrero has voluntarily recalled some of its Kinder chocolates from the American shelves for a potential link with salmonella contamination. Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket are being recalled because they were manufactured in a facility where salmonella...

