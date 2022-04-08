ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Right at home: South Korean Im grabs Masters lead on Day 1

By Associated Press
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27KhgY_0f2xzqOF00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — With all eyes on Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im quietly turned in the round of the day at Augusta National.

Not a surprise, really.

The 24-year-old South Korean feels right at home.

A runner-up 17 months ago in his Masters debut, Im posted a 5-under 67 Thursday to grab the lead all to himself.

Still, a long way to go, but there’s obviously something about this course that suits Im’s game.

“I feel comfortable when I come to Augusta,” he said through his translator. “I feel I can play well here every time.”

It must run in the family.

During the par 3 contest on Wednesday, Jitaek Im served as his son’s caddie. At the final hole, Sungjae let his dad take the tee shot.

Jitaek delivered a wild swing, almost like he was trying to slug a baseball, but the ball soared over the water and settled about 5 feet from the flag.

“I didn’t expect much,” Sungjae said. “But once he hit the shot, it was the most beautiful shot I’ve seen. It was like a professional shot.”

Im hit a lot of beautiful shots when it really counted.

He got off to a blazing start, making birdies at the first three holes. Another birdie at No. 7 sent him to the backside at 4 under.

Im stumbled a bit after the turn, making back-to-back bogeys at 10 and 11, but then he delivered his best shot of the day at the par-5 No. 13. From 222 yards, he stuck it 12 feet from the flag and rolled in the putt for eagle.

Another birdie at the 15th and a brilliant save from the bunker at the final hole — he nearly holed out with his sand wedge and tapped it for par — gave him a one-stroke lead over Cameron Smith, with Dustin Johnson part of the group two shots back at 69.

If that sounds familiar, it should.

In 2020, Johnson won his first green jacket with a dominating performance, while Smith and Im were five shots back in the runner-up slot at the first November Masters.

“There is a coincidence there,” Im said. “It’s pretty cool to see that we’re all up there together.”

Im missed the cut at the 2021 Masters with rounds of 77 and 80, and arrived at this year’s tournament struggling a bit with his game — especially off the tee.

“I felt like my driving game was not as up to par as what it used to be, so I worked on my driving,” Im said. “The key to a successful round was having good tee shots, so that worked well today.”

Indeed, he was one of the day’s most accurate drivers, hitting 12 of 14 fairways. Only five players ranked above him.

Im said it’s important “to put the shot into spots where I have a chance to attack the green.”

A year ago, Hideki Matsuyama became the first golfer from Japan to win the Masters.

Im doesn’t want to get ahead of himself, but he knows that no South Korean golfer has ever won at Augusta.

In fact, Y.E, Yang remains the only male golfer from Im’s country to capture a major title, memorably rallying to beat Woods at the 2009 PGA Championship.

Woods, who is playing for the first time since a February 2021 wreck left him with serious leg injuries, was four shots behind Im after shooting 71.

Wood’s comeback is what most patrons will remember from Day 1 of the Masters.

Maybe by Sunday evening, they’ll be focused on Im.

“We’re only one day in,” he said. “I’ve got three more days to play. I just want to keep this momentum going and try to finish well this week.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Victim shoots at carjacker in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man turned the tables on a would-be carjacker early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The victim told FOX 2 he was on the phone in his car parked along Connecticut Street at Roger Place when a man tried to open his car door. That’s when the victim pulled out his […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
FOX 2

At least 6 cars broken into in west St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Thieves targeted cars in west St. Louis overnight. They broke into six or seven cars in the parking lot at Nick’s Pub on Manchester and Sulphur Avenues. The thieves also got away with one car. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#South Korean#Ap#Augusta National
FOX 2

2 dead in fatal wrong-way crash on I-70 in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong way accident that happened on I-70 west of St. Charles Rock Road a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved three vehicles. Troopers say an SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on I-70 when it collided with an oncoming car. […]
BRIDGETON, MO
FOX2Now

Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — That new No. 1 ranking for Scottie Scheffler looks even better in a Masters green jacket. Two months after Scheffler finally broke through for his first PGA Tour victory, he capped off a most incredible 56-day stretch by making his fourth win the biggest of them all, the Masters by three shots over Rory McIlroy for his first major.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX2Now

Woods starts his 4th round of the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods has teed off in his final round of this year’s Masters. Wearing his traditional Sunday red, Woods started the day 7 over for the tournament and obviously not in contention. The five-time Masters champion began the day 16 shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler.
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX 2

Car pulled from the Mississippi River near the Arch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch this morning. First responders arrived on the scene at around 8:00 am. The vehicle appears to be a Dodge Charger. The car was unoccupied and it is not clear why it was in the river in such a prominent […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy