San Francisco, CA

State demands SF figure out how to fund enough affordable housing

By Annika Hom
Mission Local
Mission Local
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you think approving a project in San Francisco is difficult, try approving a plan encompassing 82,000 units. That’s how much the state is mandating San Francisco to build within eight years, and city planners are attempting to meet the 2031 goal while balancing the interests of marginalized communities. One major...

can'thelpmyself
4d ago

if you can't afford to live here...move to an area that you can afford. I myself want to live up in Pacific Heights but guess what.....I can't afford it!

Connecticut Post

Fairfield looks to expand affordable housing options. Here’s how.

FAIRFIELD — The town’s proposed affordable housing plan calls for a wider variety of housing options to accommodate a more diverse population. The state requires the town have a plan in place by June 1. The draft was recently presented to the Town Plan and Zoning Commission and the Affordable Housing Committee at a joint meeting.
FAIRFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Social Housing#Low Income Housing#Mixed Income Housing#The Planning Department
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Providence Journal

State House debate: Is $3.89 minimum wage enough for tipped workers?

PROVIDENCE — In those corners of the Rhode Island work-world where employees rely on tips, the minimum an employer is required to pay is $3.89 an hour. The assumption: waiters, waitresses and other "tipped employees" make at least as much — if not more — with gratuities as they would if R.I. guaranteed them the same $12.25 an hour, $490 a week, $25,480 a year minimum wage as other 40-hour-a-week employees.
POLITICS
Mission Local

The state tests its housing muscle

Last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting capped off with another clash between the city and the state over housing, and who — the city or the state — has control over housing development in San Francisco. In a near-unanimous decision, the supes passed a resolution opposing a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MarketWatch

Amazon investing more than $250 million for affordable housing in Washington state

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +3.23% announced multiple investments in affordable housing in Washington state on Tuesday. The housing projects will be created in partnership with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) and Sound Transit. The e-commerce giant will spend $124.4 million to create 1,060 affordable homes in the Puget Sound region; another $81.7 million for 742 homes near stations in the Greater Capital region; and $42.5 million for 318 homes near light rail stations in the Puget Sound. Amazon committed $300 million to building "transit-oriented" affordable housing in 2021, with homes located in the company's headquarters of Washington state's Puget Sound region; the Arlington, Va region; and Nashville. The Amazon Housing Equity Fund aims to spend $2 billion to create and preserve 20,000 affordable homes. The company says its investments have increased the amount of affordable housing in the Bellevue, Wash. area by 20% in one year. Amazon stock has slid nearly 8% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mission Local

What is going on with Mission rentals?

This chart shows the number of apartments of any configuration that are available in the Mission. I queried Craigslist daily for a year. I recorded the number of apartments listed for rent. I didn’t try to correct for double listings or apartments which had been rented but not removed from the list. I was simply interested in general trends. There was a steady decline in availability from the beginning of 2021 until August of the same year. Availability seemed to level off until recently. From February 2022 until now the trend has been almost straight up.
HOUSE RENT
Current Publishing

County directs ARPA funds to affordable housing

The need for affordable housing in Hamilton County is real, and with the assistance of The American Rescue Plan Act, county leaders are addressing the issue. The Hamilton County Commissioners and Hamilton County Council plan to set aside $5 million for affordable housing from ARPA funds. Projects will be identified by the Hamilton County Housing Coalition.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Mission Local

Mission Local

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

 https://missionlocal.org/

