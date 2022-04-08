ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

Art show promotes autism awareness and acceptance

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — To say the least, it’s been challenging for artists to reach new audiences during this pandemic.

As we enter Autism Acceptance Month, the Southaven Arts Council has some new artwork displayed at the Southaven Library.

The pieces are by local artists who participate in the Little House Art Project.

The project is sponsored by ARC Northwest Mississippi, an organization for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

It’s the attention to detail that draws you into Grace Smith’s artwork. Each piece is intricate and unique, taking hours to complete.

“If I remember correctly, seven to eight hours, maybe more,” she said.

Creating artwork is more than a hobby for the artists who are part of the Little House Art Project.

“To me, it’s all about making people happy,” Smith said.

“I’m not the best verbal communicator, so I just really like being able to express things and show people what I am thinking. It’s my favorite thing about art,” Austin Almond said.

Each artist is different in age and background, all inspired by something different.

“As you can see here, this is my favorite show of all time when I was little. This is Blue’s Clues,” Austin Richards said as he showed off his artwork.

As for Grace, she said art is a way to express herself. She said her friends and family support helps keep her creative spark going.

“It’s stories; it’s doing graphic design. It’s doing a lot of other things that involve creativity and artwork, so yes, it really inspires me, and it keeps me happy to make other people happy,” she said.

The artwork will be on display at the Southaven library through the end of this month.

