Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids Earns Jewish Democratic Council Nod

tonyskansascity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhilst her reelection hopes still depend on the outcome of a redistricting fight . . . This sign of support is worth consideration at the outset of campaign season. "In the face...

Kansas City Star

As GOP hammers Democrats over fuel prices, Davids of Kansas pushes halting gas tax

Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids is potentially facing a tough reelection campaign this year. Already running in a year where the opposition party traditionally gains seats in Congress, Davids has been saddled with pandemic-related supply chain issues, inflation, polling that shows the president is unpopular and, if upheld in the courts, a district that has fewer Democrats than the last time she ran.
WIBW

Rep. Mann, House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Thompson tour Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Tracey Mann spent the beginning of this week touring Kansas agricultural businesses and visiting local leaders. House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-R) joined Mann for the tour on his first visit to Kansas. The pair started in Garden City visiting...
