ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, CA

Three organizations to hold Hospice 101

By Editor
Plumas County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Honey Lake, Plumas and Sierra Hospice organizations are presenting “Hospice 101” on Saturday, May 14,...

www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hindu Cultural and Community Center Holds Annual Event for Local Nonprofit Service Organizations

Livermore's Hindu Cultural and Community Center (HCCC) recently held their Annual Grant-In-Aid Program, which recognized several different community organizations with grants to support human service efforts. About $30,000 in grant money was donated to 30 different organizations. Some of the recipients include Alameda County Food Fund, Bus Pass Program, Livermore...
LIVERMORE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Plumas County, CA
Society
Plumas County, CA
Health
City
Chester, CA
WTVM

When Is It Time for Hospice Care?

Sponsored - It’s something that caregivers hear all too often from patients and their families. “We should have had hospice sooner.”. It’s just that kind of regret that Donna Morgan, CEO of Columbus Hospice hopes to avoid by challenging the way people view all that hospice care can provide. “Many believe that hospice is only needed when a person is hours or days from dying,” Morgan said. “In fact, our full scope of services, provided over many months, allows the patient and family to have time to find comfort and settle affairs.” To be admitted to hospice, a patient must have a diagnosed terminal illness with a physician saying that they have less than six months to live.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Lake#Lake Almanor#Charity#Sierra Hospice
kpic

Three Rivers Foundation awards $1.4 million to Oregon organizations

FLORENCE, Ore. — The Three Rivers Foundation has awarded grants to help people throughout western Oregon. The foundation, established by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians as the charitable arm of its Three Rivers Casino Resort, will distribute $1.4 million in funding to 100 organizations from six Oregon counties.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy