The Philadelphia Phillies may want to go over some fundamentals with Alec Bohm after what had to be a frustrating time fielding Monday against the New York Mets. Alec Bohm might need some help fielding and he almost certainly needs something to take his mind off the awful performance he just put up in the Philadelphia Phillies’ game against the New York Mets. Bohm had an absurdly awful time against the Mets.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO