AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla’s Austin Gigafactory is set for an invite-only opening party on April 7, according to a permit submitted to Travis County. The party will include tours of the 8-million-square-foot facility, and may host up to 15,000 people. It kicks off at 4 p.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. According to court documents, there will be food and live entertainment. Alcohol will be served to those of age. Only those with a ticket or invitation may attend.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO