ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Air conditioning units stolen from historic St. Louis church

By Jeff Bernthal
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLDct_0f2xydGf00

ST. LOUIS — St. Alphonsus Liguori Rock Church is a landmark . The historic church is also a community fixture in north St. Louis. Church leaders said their outreach programs include providing meals and counseling.

Church leaders were shocked this week when maintenance crews spotted two air conditioning units gutted on the roof of the parish hall.

“It’s frustrating when we’re trying to do good for the community and feel taken advantage of, said Fr. Steve Benden.

Top story – Homicide investigation: Body of missing St. Louis mom found

Monica Huddleston has been a church member since 1990 and is the chairperson of the church’s finance and administration commission.

“If there are any people out there in the public who can help us with this, we would certainly appreciate it,” she said.

St. Louis police classify the crime as a burglary. The units were last seen intact Monday morning. The damage was noticed Wednesday afternoon.

One church leader said the initial estimate to replace the units will be approximately $20,000.  He was not yet sure how much insurance will cover.

The church’s assistant pastor, Fr. Rodney Olive, has a message for anyone involved with the crime.

“Think about what you’re doing, because for the $500 you’re going to get for that as scrap metal, you just cost other people in the neighborhood a whole lot of time, effort, and money.”

Trending: The Illinois village located in Missouri

He also hopes anyone with information will step forward.

“The only way we bring peace and justice to our neighborhoods is when all of us here stand up and raise our voice,” said Olive.  “Otherwise, it just keeps ongoing.”

The church has also faced other recent challenges.

“A couple of months ago, we had all of our cars broken into in the backyard,” said Benden.  “We had to replace all of the windows and I mean it’s just frustrating.”

Huddleston said the church is also working to replace funds used to restore the church’s stone wall to landmark requirements.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning Units#St
FOX 2

Lotto winner: Someone in Missouri won $1,000 a week for life

O’FALLON, Mo. – Someone will be getting $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after claiming the second prize in the Missouri Lottery’s Cash4Life game. The winning ticket was sold at the Schnucks on Highway K in O’Fallon, Missouri. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn for the February 18 drawing. […]
O'FALLON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KMOV

Florissant teen found dead in North County hotel room

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in a North County hotel room Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis County police told News 4 officers were called to the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Rd. around 2:20 p.m. Police said the initial call was for a sudden death but further investigation revealed the death was a homicide.
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Victim shoots at carjacker in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man turned the tables on a would-be carjacker early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The victim told FOX 2 he was on the phone in his car parked along Connecticut Street at Roger Place when a man tried to open his car door. That’s when the victim pulled out his […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy