Here & Now: The Childcare Group

Facing an industry-wide implosion, childcare providers across Connecticut plan to close down for two hours on Tuesday morning to protest for more funding. Childcare programs across the state will shut down from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. for a ​“Morning Without Childcare.” Providers are planning to rally in nine Connecticut cities during that time, including on the New Haven Green.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 28 DAYS AGO