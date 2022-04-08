ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia man accused of beating teen unconscious while walking to bus stop

By Claire Metz
WESH
 4 days ago

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old Volusia County man is accused of beating a 17-year-old so severely, the teen is hospitalized with...

www.wesh.com

Comments / 11

Tony Smith
3d ago

nobody cares that the 17-year-old is talking to a 13-year-old girl...l guess y'all want to wait for the kid to harm the girl

Reply(5)
6
Chuck Pogue
3d ago

I don’t call him a man to beat up on a seventeen year old! His known as a carryover misfit his parents created!

Reply
5
