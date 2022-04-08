Lakers vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-49) play against the Golden State Warriors (29-29) at Chase Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 7, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers 112, Golden State Warriors 128 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

2022 NBA playoff picture: Bucks jump Celtics for 2-seed; Warriors retain 3-seed; Nuggets clinch playoff spot

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson makes a paper airplane while answering an Andre Iguodala question, chucks it post interview

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Klay Thompson on ball movement:

“The ball moves faster than players. It’s so hard to guard, and that’s Warriors basketball. Ever since Steve got here, he’s harped on that for years, and we got to build off it. That was a great offensive performance tonight by the whole team.” – 1:47 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Klay Thompson talked about having Andre Iguodala back.

“He’s just a great man to have around, even when it’s not about basketball. He’s just such a great leader for myself and these young men. He’s just such a well-rounded human, and we really are so grateful to have him back.” – 1:40 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Klay Thompson agrees with Steve Kerr that this was his best game of the season. He’s hitting his stride at just the right time. Good news for the Warriors. – 1:35 AM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

30+ points in three of his last five games.

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Andre Iguodala compares Jordan Poole to Tyler Herro:

“There’s just that hump you got to get over in terms of understanding what impact on the game means. I think they’re very similar in those ways.” – 1:32 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

If Tyler Herro is really seeking a max contract, as Andre Iguodala says, then negotiations on his extension could get really interesting this summer. – 1:26 AM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

with some pizzazz!

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andre Iguodala makes the Jordan Poole and Tyler Herro comparison. He’s played with both.

Andre Iguodala makes the Jordan Poole and Tyler Herro comparison. He's played with both.

"It's funny. I'm hearing Tyler is looking at a max contract. I'm laughing at Jordan, like, it's the same thing."

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Andre Iguodala, asked how he’s feeling, says he’s 38 and played 20 minutes tonight: ‘If he dies, he dies.’ Couldn’t resist the self-depreciation. – 1:19 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andre Iguodala asked how feels four games into his return: "I got 20 minutes tonight. I'm 38. So, um, if he dies, he dies."

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andre Iguodala on how he’s feeling physically. “I played 20 minutes tonight. I’m 38. If he dies, he dies.” – 1:17 AM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

when you get a career-high in dimes

you gotta do it in style 👀

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Talen Horton-Tucker on final home game tmw: “We got to come out and get a win.” – 1:06 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Malik Monk on learning from the Lakers’ disappointing season: “We just gotta build from this and never let this happen again.” – 1:01 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Malik Monk on his development this season: “I think I got a more mature game than my last four years.” – 1:00 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Malik Monk on how he wants to finish the season: “Just go out there and be a great teammate and play the right way. … Just be a good teammate.” – 12:59 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Malik Monk: “It kind of felt a little better with the flow of me and Tay-Low getting consistent touches, but those three guys (LeBron, AD, Russ), we missed them out there.” Adds it was “fun” to play with all the young guys. – 12:58 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

“I average 40 points a night without LeBron, AD and Russ. Do the math, Pelinka.” – Talen Horton-Tucker, postgame… I hope. AK – 12:57 AM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

FINAL: Warriors 128, Lakers 112

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr is pleased with the play of Jordan Poole this season.

“Jordan has been amazing. He’s had a fantastic season. He’s filled in for both Klay and Steph when they’ve been injured. He’s come off the bench. He’s done anything that we’ve asked him to do.” – 12:56 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr called this Klay Thompson's best game: "I thought he took two bad shots the whole game out of 22."

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr calls tonight Klay Thompson’s best game yet because of his shot selection and decision making. Thompson finished with 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including 6-of-10 from three.

“I thought he had two bad shots … he moved the ball. When he wasn’t open, he passed.” – 12:49 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson:

“I really like where Klay is now. I think he’s strung together some good games, and he just looks more comfortable and more relaxed.” – 12:49 AM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

From down four in the third frame

to up ten in a flash 💥

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr thought this was Klay Thompson’s best game of the season. – 12:49 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Austin Reaves, who’s taken an uncommon number of shots to the face this season, typically by working hard to get into position, took yet another today in the form of a Wiggins elbow. Reaves acknowledged that, well, yeah, it hurt … but … “We did get two free throws out of it.” – 12:48 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Klay Thompson had 69 points in his last two games. Steve Kerr called tonight’s 33-point performance in 33 minutes his best game of the season. Why? He only took two bad shots over the entire game, said Kerr. – 12:47 AM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on Malik Monk: “I think he’s improved steadily throughout the year. … He’s shown a lot of growth throughout the year.” – 12:42 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel says he’s “really proud” of Talen Horton-Tucker’s performance tonight.

THT: 40 pts, 4 stls, 3 rebs, 3 asts – 12:40 AM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Jordan Poole dished out a career-high 11 assists. Prior to tonight, his previous high was 10 assists on March 25, 2022 at Atlanta.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Final: GSW 128, LAL 112.

Warriors pulled away late, though Talen Horton-Tucker continued a career scoring night through the final minute, finishing with 40 points on 15 of 28 pm FG’s (2 of 6 from 3) and 8 of 9 FT’s.

His previous high was 28. – 12:32 AM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

With wins by the Nuggets and Warriors tonight, that eliminates remote possibilities of the Mavs playing either the Timberwolves or Warriors in the first round. The Mavs first round opponent will be Utah or Denver. And the resolution of that won’t likely occur until Sunday night. – 12:29 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Final: Warriors 128, Lakers 112

-Thompson 33 pts, Poole 19 (and 11 asts), Wiggins 17

-season-high-tying 39 assists

-pulled away with 37-point fourth quarter.

-Third place (51-29), one-game lead over Mavericks – 12:29 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors beat the Lakers 128-112.

Klay Thompson led the way with 33 points. Jordan Poole dropped 19 points with a game-high 11 assists.

Golden State will hit the road tomorrow and finish up the regular season with games in San Antonio and New Orleans. – 12:28 AM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Klay vs Lakers on 2/12:

12-22, 5-9, 33 points

Klay vs Lakers tonight:

Klay vs Lakers tonight:

12-22, 6-10, 33 points

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Back to LA.

@Talen Horton-Tucker: 40 pts (career high), 4 stl

@Malik Monk: 24 pts, 7 reb

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Lakers lose 128-112 in Golden State, their eighth loss in a row. Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 40 points. Two games left. GSW had 39 ast on 51 FGM; LAL had 14 ast on 37 FGM. – 12:27 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson goes for 33 points on 12/22 FG. He’s scored 30+ in three of past five games. Jordan Poole’s streak of 20+ points ends at 17 games, but he had 19 points, 11 assists. Andrew Wiggins is finding his jumper. Warriors beat Lakers in home finale. – 12:26 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

THT breakout game:

40 PTS (career high)

3 REB

3 AST

4 STL

Horton-Tucker has a greater season high than Westbrook and AD. pic.twitter.com/tMWlAEOYG0 – 12:26 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I cannot imagine the Nuggets not resting on Sunday against the Lakers in a truly meaningless game.

If it was me making these decisions, none of Jokic, Gordon, Barton or Morris would play. – 12:26 AM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Warriors 128, Lakers 112

The Lakers drop to 31-49 sans LeBron, AD, Russ and Melo. Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 40 points. Malik Monk had 24 points. The young guys played with spirit and energy tonight. Two games left.

Up next: vs. OKC tomorrow. – 12:26 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

THT blows his previous career-best away with a 40-burger. But the Lakers fall against Golden State, 128-112.

Two more games left. And tomorrow is Fan Appreciation Night. – 12:25 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

This weekend will decide the #3 and #4 seed in the West. Warriors are a game up on the Mavericks with two to play. Dallas holds tiebreaker. Warriors are at Spurs, at Pelicans. Mavericks at home vs Blazers, Spurs. – 12:23 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Klay Thompson tonight:

33 PTS

4 REB

4 AST

6 3P

His first back-to-back 30 point games since January 2019. pic.twitter.com/EWQJPjjlFB – 12:22 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Jordan Poole told me he wanted another chance to try and dunk on LeBron, but I guess anybody in a Lakers jersey would do. I know he wishes he threw this one down too. – 12:22 AM

Frustrating loss for my Lakers but still feel really good about things overall – 12:19 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Risky play by Poole, trying to dunk that. Kerr’s gotta empty the bench – 12:19 AM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Dwight Howard is now 8 for 13 from 3 this season, a cool 61.5%.

LAL trail 108-99 with 5:11 left. – 12:08 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Talen Horton-Tucker is up to 29 points, a new career high for him in a game. – 12:06 AM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Poole is trying to enter buckets mode. – 12:03 AM

Jeff Wade @SkinWade

welcome to the fourth quarter, #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ag5cGNintf – 11:52 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL head into the 4th Q trailing 91-84 after a late 3rd Q GSW run (13-3) against LAL’s shorthanded bench.

LAL’s starters tonight have played well, but the bench has struggled (Augustin, Ellington and Bazemore are all -13). – 11:52 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Klay Thompson has 31 points in the third quarter. This has been a game update. – 11:48 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Long one of NBA players’ favorite teammates, @Kent Bazemore just sprinted off LAL’s bench to run to the opposite basket and help Malik Monk (who’d just scored and may have been looking for an and-1) off the floor. Reaves (who was in the game) joined him. – 11:37 PM

Jeff Wade @SkinWade

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

The 12 playoff teams & 8 play-in teams for 2022 NBA postseason are set.

– Playoffs

East: Heat, Bucks, Celtics, 76ers, Raptors, Bulls

West: Suns, Grizzlies, Warriors, Mavericks, Jazz, Nuggets

– Play-in

East: Cavaliers, Nets, Hawks, Hornets

West: T’wolves, Clippers, Pelicans, Spurs – 11:30 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors open second half messing around, Lakers handling business. Kerr wants a timeout after only 76 seconds.

Lakers 67, Warriors 65 – 11:26 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

CJ McCollum with @ESPNRadioNOLA postgame on #Pelicans 15 steals vs. Port: “We talked about having active hands in the passing lanes, getting into the ballhandler, especially coming off screens.” It was fifth time this season NOLA had 15+ steals, tied with Tor, GSW for #NBA lead – 11:13 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

The Nuggets couldn’t get Jokic 2 points. He’s done one bucket short of round-and-visually-appealing 2000 / 1000 / 500. I assume he’ll play against the Lakers anyway but it’s hilarious to me. – 11:12 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

With his career-high 49 points, @Anthony Edwards tallied his fifth career 40+ point game, the second-most in @NBA history by a player before turning 21 years old (LeBron James, 8).

H/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/PxzTf9TXbT – 11:12 PM

Lucky first half for GSW. But they are well aware that my Lakers are a second half team. Look it up. #YodaOut #SeeYouOnTheOtherSide #TruthHurts #Valuable – 11:10 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Halftime: Warriors 65, Lakers 62

LA slipped up defensively in the second quarter, allowing 38 points. THT has 17 points. Malik Monk has 13 points. Austin Reaves has 12 points. The Lakers continue to live at the FT line, making 18 of 20 attempts. – 11:10 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Tight race.

@Talen Horton-Tucker: 17 pts, 2 stl

@Malik Monk: 13 pts

Austin Reaves: 12 pts pic.twitter.com/ZZOn115YDM – 11:09 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors lead the Lakers 65-62 at halftime. Los Angeles is 18-20 from the free throw line. If Golden State chills with the fouling they should be able to create some separation. Klay is going off.

Thompson: 23 points (6-10 from 3)

Wiggins: 11 points

Poole: 4 points, 7 assists – 11:09 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Twenty three points for Klay Thompson at the half — the most he’s scored in a first half all season long. He’s 6-of-9 from three.

Warriors up 65-62. – 11:08 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

HALFTIME: Warriors 65, Lakers 62. – 11:07 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson: 23 first half points vs Lakers. Starting to catch more of a consistent offensive rhythm. Has 59 points his last six quarters on 21/41 FG. Had nights of 37 and 25 on recent road trip. – 11:07 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

if at first you don’t succeed

just try again 😎

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Klay’s up to 6 3’s now, towards 23 points.

LAL are scoring on the other end, though, with Monk reaching 13 points, THT 17 and Reaves 12, as LAL lead 62-61. – 11:04 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jordan Poole has spend the entire first half trying to get others involved (2 points, 6 assists). Expect an offensive explosion in the second half. – 11:04 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Free throws 19 and 20 for the Lakers in the first half – 11:03 PM

Jeff Wade @SkinWade

Stanley Johnson has the touch of Lennie Small. God I love my Lakers. It’s funny to see how the Warriors know they’re overmatched – 11:03 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Yeah… Klay wants 40. – 11:02 PM

Jeff Wade @SkinWade

Yoooooo – it is clear that the Warriors want no part of Dwight Howard and my Lakers, yo – 10:59 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

With all the guys out, LAL don’t have options, but the 2nd unit tonight is tiny: Augustin, Monk, Ellington, Bazemore and Gabriel, and they’ve given up a number of easy buckets at the rim, as GSW leads 46-42. – 10:51 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors foul so many 3-point shooters. – 10:48 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Klay Thompson killed the Lakers last time they were here, in February, with 33 points and a bunch of late 3’s.

Klay already has 4 made 3’s in 12 minutes of action, helping GSW overcome an early 9-point deficit to lead 38-36 early in the 2nd Q. – 10:44 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Wait. When did Bjelica get bounce? – 10:42 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

After 1: Warriors trail Lakers 32-27

-6 turnovers, 10 pts for LA

-5-/10 3p

-Klay 8, Wiggs 7

-Wiggs, Poole 2 fouls each

-GSW: 52.6% FG, LA 47.6 – 10:36 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Minnesota defeats San Antonio, 127-121.

The Pelicans’ magic number to host the 9-10 game is 1.

Spurs schedule: vs GSW, at DAL

Pels schedule: at MEM, vs GSW – 10:36 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

After one, Warriors trail the (LeBron, AD, and Russ-less) Lakers 32-27. Golden State has committed six turnovers for 10 LA points, and are 2-2 from the free throw line compared to LA’s 10-11. – 10:36 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Up after 1.

@Talen Horton-Tucker: 11 pts, 1 stl

Austin Reaves: 10 pts pic.twitter.com/oZ8ku5gtcC – 10:36 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Hey, you know what? These guys are playing hard. Lakers 32, Warriors 27 through 1Q. THT leads the Lakers in points (10), Dwight in rebounds (4) and Malik Monk in assists (2). – 10:35 PM

Me – realizing the NBA schedule maker has the Lakers on national TV once again pic.twitter.com/5dkjMRbF1X – 10:35 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

First quarter: Lakers 32, Warriors 27

The Lakers — playing without LeBron, Russ, AD and Melo — had an impressive showing in the first quarter. Talen Horton-Tucker leads them with 11 points. Austin Reaves has 10 points. LA’s effort, especially defensively, has been noticeable. – 10:35 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Updated story on LeBron, AD, Russ and Melo missing tonight’s game: ocregister.com/2022/04/07/lak… – 10:35 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL take a 32-27 lead into the 2nd Q, with THT (11 points) and Reaves (10) leading the way offensively.

Warriors shot 52.6%, but had 6 TO’s, to LAL’s 3. – 10:35 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Anthony Edwards tonight:

49 PTS (career high)

6 REB

8 AST

6 3P

Edwards has the same amount of 40 point games this season as Jokic and LeBron. pic.twitter.com/T5nKIK0zPJ – 10:35 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

That’s 6 turnovers for the Warriors in the first quarter. – 10:34 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

GP2 doing work as a cutter tonight. – 10:32 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond has to stop jumping to pass. That’s been getting him in some trouble lately. – 10:25 PM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

This Lakers team might have made the playoffs. – 10:24 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Wiggins out here throwing elbows lol. – 10:22 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL had their biggest lead thus far, at 23-15, after a quick 5-0 run.

Porter, Jr. countered with a triple, GSW’s 4th in 5 attempts, while LAL is 1 for 3.

Lakers are 8 for 8 from the FT line to make up the difference. – 10:22 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Even though the Lakers don’t have their biggest stars tonight, they’ve kept their key identity: Austin Reaves getting hit in the face – 10:21 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

What is a Lakers game if Austin Reaves doesn’t get hit in the face? – 10:21 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Reggie Miller just said Frank Vogel helped the Lakers to their… 18th championship, lol – 10:18 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LeBron James and Draymond Green exchange a hug and a few words pic.twitter.com/XJGobeLC0a – 10:17 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most points before turning 21:

1.LeBron James

2.Kevin Durant

3.Carmelo Anthony

4.Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/3InuPu17DW – 10:12 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

With no pressure on this game, and LeBron/AD/Westbrook/Melo all out, LAL have come out both loose and aggressive, taking an 11-4 lead 3 minutes in at Golden State.

Starters: THT, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and Howard – 10:11 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

So the Warriors are trailing Los Angeles 10-4 early. Very sloppy start for them. Keep in mind, LeBron and AD aren’t playing tonight. – 10:10 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After LeBron James listed Steph Curry as a player he wants to play with someday, the Golden State Warriors guard responded. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/07/ste… – 10:00 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs down 97-82 entering 4Q and losing 3Q by 33-25.

Edwards has 32 points for the Timberwolves. His season and career high is 48 (at Golden State, Nov. 10, 2021). – 9:57 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Melo: 26 PTS, 9 AST, 8 REB

Terry: 22 PTS, 8 REB

Kelly: 16 PTS, 6 REB

Trez: 14 PTS, 2 REB

Miles: 13 PTS, 6 REB

PJ: 10 PTS, 6 REB

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/jPb9XCspJE – 9:45 PM

Starting 5 in SF.

Starting 5 in SF.

Ballin’ this season and creating space off my drive and kick, #NBACourtOptix powered by @Microsoft @Azure shows metrics don’t lie 🔥🏀📈 #ad https://t.co/BIh6gNcGAC pic.twitter.com/rGdDZzWw8A – 9:26 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

I have to say there was a lightness about Frank Vogel tonight that we haven’t seen in forever. Don’t know if anyone on the Lakers had it tougher than him this season. It’s finally almost over. – 9:00 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

StatMuse @statmuse

Players with 300+ 3-pointers before turning 21:

— LaMelo Ball

— Anthony Edwards

— Luka Doncic

Ant-Man and Melo are still 20. pic.twitter.com/dlv3Ktpqar – 8:53 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Vogel said the coaching staff thought Austin Reaves “had really worn down with the heavy minutes”, many of his shots falling short of late, and thought he benefitted from the 2-game absence.

Reaves had 18 points, 6 assists, 4 boards and 1 steal at Phoenix upon returning. – 8:39 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr revealed his plan to rest players in their upcoming back-to-back to finish the season.

“We could split guys up. We haven’t decided what we’re going to do, but we won’t play Klay, Otto, and Andre in the back-to-back, but we could split them up. We haven’t decided yet.” – 8:34 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Vogel said the Lakers may use the roster spot opened by Trevor Ariza’s being waived to look at a G League player. – 8:34 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Frank Vogel that the Lakers aren’t sure what they’re going to do with their open roster spot yet. He said one option will be calling up a player from the G League and giving them an opportunity. – 8:34 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Frank Vogel said LeBron’s ankle is still not healed, and Davis is dealing with the plantar fascia injury that had him hobbled the last few games. LAL are on a B2B tomorrow for their final home game: “We’ll see, we haven’t ruled that out. We’re going to see how they are feeling.” – 8:33 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel says LeBron, AD and Westbrook haven’t been ruled out for tomorrow’s game. Says they realize it’s the last home game and fan appreciation day. – 8:32 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his foot; Russ’ shoulder injury has been bothering him, and Melo has been dealing with a lingering stomach bug.

None of them have been ruled out for the season. – 8:32 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

I will be extremely disappointed if, even with LeBron/AD/Russ/Melo out and the Lakers out of the play-in, Frank Vogel declines to treat his starting lineup like a government secret that can’t be revealed until the last moment possible. AK – 8:32 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Frank Vogel said LeBron James wouldn’t be playing tonight even if the Lakers hadn’t been eliminated because his ankle is still bothering him. – 8:32 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel says LeBron’s ankle is still not ready. – 8:31 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Carmelo Anthony (non-COVID illness) joins LeBron, AD and Russ as being out tonight in Golden State. – 8:30 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Carmelo Anthony is also out tonight with a non-COVID-related illness. – 8:29 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Carmelo Anthony (non-COVID illness) is out tonight, joining LeBron, AD and Westbrook. – 8:28 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Precious knocks down his third 3-pointer of the game, Raps are 6-1 so far when he makes at least three. Only loss was Lakers in OT. – 8:28 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers say that Carmelo Anthony is also out tonight with a non-COVID illness. – 8:28 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Considering the Lakers missed the playoffs, Steve Kerr was asked how the Warriors turned things around after missing the playoffs two seasons in a row. He pointed to their strong finish last season, adding you have to have hope to turn things around, wherever it may come from. – 8:24 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr says the Warriors are “pretty close” to identifying the playoff rotation. – 8:24 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala won’t play both sides of this weekend’s Spurs, Pelicans back to back. Steve Kerr said he hasn’t decided which side which player will rest. May split them up. – 8:22 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney are the starters tonight against the Lakers. – 8:18 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors starters tonight against the Lakers:

Jordan Poole

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney – 8:17 PM

Trezz broke out the “Area 72” Nike LeBron X at Home! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/i8eaijmMca – 8:17 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Steve Kerr when asked for his thoughts on LeBron James saying he’d love to play with Steph Curry:

“I have no thoughts on that.” Kerr said. – 8:16 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors starters tonight vs Lakers

Jordan Poole

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney – 8:16 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

The Lakers and Rockets are expected to revisit a Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap this summer, per @Marc Stein.

If Wall isn’t traded, “his representation at Klutch Sports is expected to work with the Rockets on a buyout agreement,” per @Michael Scotto. basketballnews.com/stories/if-roc… – 8:07 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

What comes next for Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/07/wha… – 8:00 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

LeBron James lists Steph Curry as a player he would like to play with in today’s game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/06/leb… – 8:00 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

SVG (on the broadcast) and Tatum (on Draymond’s show) have both called Rob Williams the Celtics’ best defender in the last couple of weeks, which is kind of interesting. – 7:53 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Orlando’s 2nd unit doing a fantastic job steering the tank. Harrell taking full advantage of his minutes to earn that play in rotation spot, definitely see the spark between him and Melo again – 7:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk a lot of transactions today all around the league, AD trade rumors and a lot about Russ. Watch, like and subscribe below. We’re almost at 17K. Help get us over the top!

youtu.be/XXJ6DXw4aus – 7:19 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

And here it is: Come chat Lakers with me and @Jovan Buha

Lakers’ end-of-season Q&A

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/live-rooms/lak… – 7:02 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

Coming tomorrow on the Crossover: The excellent @Logan Murdock on his Kevin Durant story, the state of the Warriors and, well, Steph-LeBron? pic.twitter.com/CBuG8KncsQ – 7:00 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

LeBron James as a Dallas Maverick? Why the unimaginable is now conceivable, thanks to Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:02 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

The Lakers requested waivers on Trevor Ariza today. The 2009 title-winner with LAL played in 24 games this season, his 18th in the NBA. – 5:39 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Quick thoughts:

-BKN had to get K. Edwards on a standard deal. He’s been a key rotation guy. J. Johnson had to go, unfortunate for him.

-PHX will likely convert I. Wainright to have another wing for the playoffs. Kaminsky hurt too.

-LAL will likely convert W. Gabriel. Not bad. – 5:32 PM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

Was wondering why Tatum is so high in O-LEBRON given his relative lack of efficiency vs other high end stars (0.9% rel TS%) and good but not great playmaking (31st in our Playmaking Talent) and I was able to find an answer by looking at how defenses guard him in the P&R. pic.twitter.com/SYvRDcospt – 5:18 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

📋 Bouncing Around the NBA with @Jake Fischer

🔘 Lakers (3:55)

🔘 Jazz (11:40)

🔘 Pelicans (18:37)

🔘 Knicks (24:09)

🔘 Grizzlies (28:49)

🎧 https://t.co/xg7u0ssERk

SUBSCRIBE⬇️

FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pp25hrayUj – 5:18 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers make it official that they’ve waived Trevor Ariza. pic.twitter.com/oXVUc1RAsh – 5:02 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers have officially waived Trevor Ariza, opening a roster spot. Curious if Wenyen Gabriel gets a longer look — he’s currently on a two-way deal. pic.twitter.com/CXBGFF6nPY – 5:02 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Maybe Trevor Ariza was never going to contribute in the way the Lakers envisioned, but he never overcame missing the first two months of the season with ankle surgery. A pretty harsh second stint in LA for a really popular former Lakers champion. – 5:02 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

With three games remaining in the regular season, the Lakers have waived Trevor Ariza. pic.twitter.com/UiDvbeVi3n – 5:01 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

The Lakers just announced they have waived veteran forward Trevor Ariza. – 5:01 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers not waiting for season to end before making roster changes. They announced that they waived Trevor Ariza – 5:00 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive Trevor Ariza and use roster spot to convert a young player prior to Sunday’s deadline to sign a player, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Open roster spot now provides flexibility to add to roster. – 4:55 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

ICYMI, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss LeBron (perhaps?) still chasing a scoring title, Frank Vogel criticizing the Laker roster, and the Blame Game starting up. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho… – 4:33 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: With the Lakers eliminated from play-in contention, Anthony Davis spoke to ESPN about hearing his name attached to trade speculation and his injury reputation. “When I’m healthy, I’m a motherf—er,” he said. “But I got to stay healthy” es.pn/3r8qIty – 4:29 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers are sitting LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, raising the possibility that their once-hopeful superteam experiment has ended before it ever achieved anything of note: ocregister.com/2022/04/07/lak… – 4:23 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs Final 3 Regular Season Games and where you can watch them:

Tonight at Minnesota – 7 pm Central (Bally SW)

Saturday vs. GSW – 7:30 pm Central (KENS 5)

Sunday at Dallas – 8:30 pm Central (CW35) – 4:23 PM

nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:07 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Over the past 2 weeks, only the Lakers and Baker Mayfield have received more attention than Tua on ESPN studio shows. It continued today: “Bro, if you can’t get it done with this squad, then you’re just not the guy.”

miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:03 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets say Dragic (health and safety protocols) remains out Friday vs. Cavs. Curry (left ankle soreness) is probable. – 4:02 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets list Seth Curry as probable for tomorrow’s game against Cleveland. Goran Dragic remains out in health and safety protocols. – 4:02 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Seth Curry is probable to play tomorrow. Goran Dragic remains in the health and safety protocols. And James Johnson (waived) is out for the season. – 4:02 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Seth Curry is listed as PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game, the team says. – 4:02 PM

