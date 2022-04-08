ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Southeastern Conference

Newnan Times-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the early 1930s, America was in the throes of the Great Depression, and in the South, it hit hard for many. The reality was many Southern folks had lived under rough circumstances since the end of the Civil War. But college football was resilient as Americans flocked to...

times-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
AccuWeather

Locally severe storms to erupt across southeastern US

A slow-moving weather system will unleash disruptive downpours and thunderstorms from Louisiana to the Carolinas and Florida into the end of this week, and some of the storms could become severe, AccuWeather forecasters warn. The storms carry the potential to spawn isolated tornadoes and hail. Meteorologist Reed Timmer confirmed a...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Neyland
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newnan Times-Herald

Kay Laverne Shaffer

Dr. Kay Laverne Shaffer of Newnan, Georgia, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022. Kay was born on May 6, 1939, in Warren, Ohio to Robert George and Nina Lucille Webb Nagel. In 1944 her family moved to Provo, Utah, for her father to begin work as a rolling mill foreman in U.S. Steel Corporation's brand-new Geneva Steel Plant. After World War Il ended, they lived for a year in Torrance, California while the steel mill was being converted to peacetime production and then returned to Provo. In 1948, her family moved to Pleasant Grove, Utah and she graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1957. After her freshman year at the University of Utah (which included membership in Alpha Phi Sorority, working in the University's yearbook staff, and serving with the Air Force ROTC Sponsors unit) and another year as a full-time bank bookkeeper, Kay married Richard ('Dick') Shaffer of American Fork, Utah, in 1959. In 1963, Kay graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business, having worked full-time for three years as a departmental secretary for the Army ROTC Department and then one year as a part-time administrative assistant for a College of Business research unit while completing her degree. She returned to school years later, earning a Master of Science degree in Urban Studies with a National American Humanics Certification in Youth Agency Administration from Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia in 1979. In 1994, she earned a PhD in Sociology from Emory University in Atlanta. Her doctoral dissertation concerned managerial skills gained from doing volunteer work and involved interviews with several managers and staff members at various levels of some of Atlanta's leading companies.
NEWNAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State#College Football#American Football#Americans#Lsu#The Southern Conference#Sec#Ole Miss#Auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy