The Southeastern Conference

Dr. Kay Laverne Shaffer of Newnan, Georgia, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022. Kay was born on May 6, 1939, in Warren, Ohio to Robert George and Nina Lucille Webb Nagel. In 1944 her family moved to Provo, Utah, for her father to begin work as a rolling mill foreman in U.S. Steel Corporation's brand-new Geneva Steel Plant. After World War Il ended, they lived for a year in Torrance, California while the steel mill was being converted to peacetime production and then returned to Provo. In 1948, her family moved to Pleasant Grove, Utah and she graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1957. After her freshman year at the University of Utah (which included membership in Alpha Phi Sorority, working in the University's yearbook staff, and serving with the Air Force ROTC Sponsors unit) and another year as a full-time bank bookkeeper, Kay married Richard ('Dick') Shaffer of American Fork, Utah, in 1959. In 1963, Kay graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business, having worked full-time for three years as a departmental secretary for the Army ROTC Department and then one year as a part-time administrative assistant for a College of Business research unit while completing her degree. She returned to school years later, earning a Master of Science degree in Urban Studies with a National American Humanics Certification in Youth Agency Administration from Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia in 1979. In 1994, she earned a PhD in Sociology from Emory University in Atlanta. Her doctoral dissertation concerned managerial skills gained from doing volunteer work and involved interviews with several managers and staff members at various levels of some of Atlanta's leading companies.

