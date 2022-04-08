Beecher, Michigan falls in Frozen Four
BOSTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher’s season came to a dramatic end Thursday night.
Beecher, a junior forward for the University of Michigan, played throughout the night but the Wolverines dropped a hard-fought battle 3-2 to Denver in overtime at the NCAA Frozen Four in Boston.
In the first game between the two teams since 2002, Denver’s Carter Savoie netted the game-winning goal in overtime at the 14:53 mark giving the Pioneers (30-9-1) the win and a shot at the NCAA Championship Saturday night.
Beecher registered two shots on the night and won 10 faceoffs for Michigan (31-10-1). Johnny had six goals and nine assists on the year for Michigan. He played his first game in November after coming back from season-ending shoulder surgery the year prior.
