Berkeley County, WV

Berkeley County Association of Retired School Employees to meet

By Best of the Best
Journal & Sunday Journal
 4 days ago

MARTINSBURG — The Berkeley County Association of Retired School Employees will meet at noon on April...

www.journal-news.net

SFGate

West Virginia’s longest-serving school employee to retire

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — The school bus drivers stood on the long line inside of the crowded Gov. Hulett C. Smith Theater on March 14 and approached the front, one by one. A lone figure, Garnet Mooney, sat onstage in a chair. She was neatly dressed, and her back was straight. As they approached, each of the drivers dropped to their knees to speak to her.
BECKLEY, WV
WDVM 25

Berkeley County needs more magistrates

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia’s eastern panhandle has been growing by leaps and bounds. In Berkeley County, that has put a strain on the court system. Berkeley County has grown by nearly a fifth over the past decade — more growth than that of any other of West Virginia’s 55 counties. However, there is […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Berkeley County, WV
Government
County
Berkeley County, WV
Martinsburg, WV
Government
City
Martinsburg, WV
Trentonian

Burlington County Association of School Administrators Join Stigma-Free Initiative

The Burlington County Association of School Administrators has announced its commitment to join the Burlington County Commissioners’ initiative in becoming a “stigma-free” county as it pertains to supporting mental health initiatives for all members of a school community. This county-wide effort, to normalize conversations pertaining to mental health, will need the collaboration of many organizations within the county, and school districts can play an integral role in this endeavor. As such, the Burlington County Association of School Administrators (BCASA) formulated an Ad Hoc committee to begin the necessary work in order to ensure all students, staff and families are supported in their various needs for mental health interventions.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Herald-Journal

Bear Lake County School Board meeting

Idaho School Boards Association Consultant Wiley Dobbs began his training session at the regularly scheduled Bear Lake School District board meeting on March 8, 2022, by asking each member of the board to introduce him or herself and share a dream for the district. Paul Alleman, chairman of the board,...
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
#The Boys Girls Club
FOX8 News

Meet Finn, Elkin City Schools’ newest, furriest employee!

ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Elkin City Schools is welcoming a new employee! Finn is a really special employee, obviously. He’s a therapy dog, being brought in to help students, faculty and staff who need a little extra care. Just like other school employees, Finn has gone through all the training, and he’s even insured! Elkin […]
ELKIN, NC
Elko Daily Free Press

School employees to get $1,000 bonus

ELKO – Bonuses of $1,000 will be given to each of 982 Elko County School District employees for going the extra mile during the COVID-19 pandemic, and federal COVID-19 relief funds will be used to cover most of the bonus costs. Elko County school trustees voted on March 22...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Comments / 0

