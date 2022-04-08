Berkeley County Association of Retired School Employees to meet

The Burlington County Association of School Administrators has announced its commitment to join the Burlington County Commissioners’ initiative in becoming a “stigma-free” county as it pertains to supporting mental health initiatives for all members of a school community. This county-wide effort, to normalize conversations pertaining to mental health, will need the collaboration of many organizations within the county, and school districts can play an integral role in this endeavor. As such, the Burlington County Association of School Administrators (BCASA) formulated an Ad Hoc committee to begin the necessary work in order to ensure all students, staff and families are supported in their various needs for mental health interventions.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 28 DAYS AGO