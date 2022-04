Image via Neumann University. Neumann University’s annual Alumni Association Awards, presented March 8, recognized five residents of Delaware County. Nancy Gorevin Costello, a Radnor resident, received the Alumni Association Recognition Award. She currently serves as the director of communications for the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. In 2010, she and her husband Tom co-founded The Joy of Sox, a 501c3 nonprofit that provides socks for the homeless.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO