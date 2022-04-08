ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Atlanta’ Recap: Reversal of Fortune

By Alan Sepinwall
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0js8jk_0f2xw2OD00

Click here to read the full article.

A review of this week’s Atlanta , “The Big Payback,” coming up just as soon as I accidentally steal some madeleines…

After a couple of stories in a row following Earn and friends on their European escapades, Atlanta heads back home for another anthology-style episode. “The Big Payback” is very much in conversation with the season-opening “Three Slaps.” Not only does it bring back Tobias Segal as the white Earnest (who here explains that his friends just call him “E”), but its focus is on characters we haven’t seen before, and it’s a dark-comic horror story about institutionalized racism in America.

This one doesn’t work nearly as well as “Three Slaps,” though, and suggests there’s a limit to even this great show’s ability to do and be anything from one episode to the next. Usually, even when Atlanta is going off-format, it still in some way feels like Atlanta . This one, though, seemed more like a leftover installment of another FX show, BJ Novak’s clumsy social satire anthology The Premise .

Our main character this time out is Marshall Johnson, a perfectly average white guy with a perfectly average life. (He’s played by Justin Bartha, who specializes in playing perfectly average white guys.) He and wife Natalie are estranged, but their daughter Katie suggests Natalie is leaning towards a reconciliation. He has a secure but not especially thrilling corporate office job with a shrimp company. Everything is more or less fine, especially because he has the privilege of being white in America. In the episode’s opening scene, he waits in line at a coffee shop with a Radiolab episode in his AirPods, rendering him largely oblivious to what’s happening around him, including some kind of altercation between the barista and the Black man at the front of the line. Marshall is allowed to cut ahead of this other customer, and when he’s back at his car, he discovers that he absentmindedly pocketed some madeleines without paying for them. Of course nobody would suspect someone like him of shoplifting, and after a moment of pondering what to do, he simply drives off and begins eating the stolen cookies. It is not bad to be Marshall Johnson — or so he thinks.

Then the episode takes a turn towards speculative fiction, and the racial roles reverse. A Black plaintiff wins a reparations lawsuit against a slaveowner’s wealthy descendant (an early Tesla investor), establishing a legal precedent allowing anyone whose ancestor was a slave to file similar claims. Soon, Marshall discovers his company will have to do a round of layoffs to deal with the impact of another reparations suit. Then he finds himself being sued by a Black woman named Sheniqua Johnson, because his family once owned her great-great-grandfather for 12 years. His comfortable life quickly crumbles. Natalie not only no longer seems interested in reconciling, but doesn’t even want Marshall to be around their daughter, now that everyone thinks of him as a racist. And Sheniqua continues harassing him at both work and home, until finally he has to check into a hotel for a night just to find some peace.

“Three Slaps” generated some laughs from the smug obliviousness of the white foster moms, but for the most part treated Loquareeous as the victim of a genuinely dangerous and horrifying circumstance. Here, Marshall is presented as both the victim and the butt of the joke. There’s a long history of comedies with losers at the center. But in this case, Marshall is such a forgettably milquetoast character that almost none of the jokes land(*), and the show’s attempts to escalate the premise instead feel repetitive. It’s also more on-the-nose than Atlanta tends to be even at its most satiric. (The closest previous instance may be the segment in Season One’s “B.A.N.” about the young Black man who identifies as an older white man, but even that sketch’s attempt to conflate trans issues with racial ones felt more complex and layered than most of what happens here.)

(*) One notable exception: We see Marshall turning to his Black coworker Lester — one of the company’s few Black employees who didn’t immediately quit to enjoy a new reparations windfall — for advice on how to deal with Sheniqua. Lester plainly lays out what Marshall will need to do, which will include paying her off with whatever money he can afford, apologizing directly to her, and letting her cut him down verbally for his family’s offenses. But while Lester is in mid-sentence, the show hilariously cuts away to Marshall now turning to his white colleagues for advice, clearly having decided he didn’t want to hear the uncomfortable truths that Lester was trying to tell him.

At various points, “The Big Payback” revisits E’s suggestion from the “Three Slaps” cold open that whiteness as an identity can be acquired, lost, or even cast off under the right circumstances. One of Marshall’s coworkers is relieved to discover that her DNA is primarily Ashkenazi Jewish, because “we were slaves, too!” When Marshall attempts to claim similar ancestral victimhood from the period when the Austro-Hungarians were slaves of the Byzantine empire, she dismisses this as a million years ago, even though the Byzantines came long after the Old Testament days of Joseph and Moses. Even Natalie gets in on the action, attempting to claim a moral high ground over Marshall because her background is Peruvian. “You were white yesterday!” he replies, incredulous.

Eventually, E himself turns up in the lobby bar of the hotel where Marshall is staying to hide from Sheniqua. This time, he is less an actual ghost than a metaphorical one, presaging the future for men like Marshall, depending on how they choose to respond to this radical shift in the socioeconomic landscape. He implies he has also lost everything in one of these lawsuits, and it has forced him to recognize that a lot of what he was taught by his father about pulling yourself up by your own bootstraps isn’t exactly true — that the system provided built-in advantages for people who looked like him and disadvantages for people like Sheniqua. “We were treating slavery as if it were a mystery, buried in the past, something to investigate if we chose to,” he opines. “Now that history has a monetary value. Confession is not absolution.” After referring to America’s history of slavery as “a cruel, unavoidable ghost that haunts in a way we can’t see,” he assures Marshall that this turnabout is entirely fair play, and that kids like Katie will be better off freed from the guilt of their complicity in the system.

But then he excuses himself to blow his brains out by the hotel pool. Marshall is shocked, but a Black hotel employee takes it in stride, remarking, “There’s more where that came from.”

We then jump ahead to Marshall having accepted his fate: He may not believe he should have to pay for the sins of his ancestors that he did not choose, but Sheniqua’s ancestors didn’t choose to be made slaves, and this is just the way it works now. Instead of helping to market shrimp, he serves it as a waiter at a restaurant where most of the clientele is Black, and 15 percent of his paycheck goes to Sheniqua as a reparations tax. He seems at peace with it — Bartha plays this epilogue more relaxed than the character appears even before the reparations story kicks in — and the closing sequence makes a point of illustrating the ethnically diverse group of chefs, waiters, and busboys all working together easily in the kitchen. It is the vision of a multicultural melting pot that America so often sells to the world, but that we only occasionally achieve due to our ugly racial history and the various systemic inequities built on top of that. As E suggested earlier, Marshall has stopped running from it, and now he’s free.

It’s a hopeful and interesting note to end on, even if the episode as a whole plays as the rare unwelcome Atlanta detour. Hopefully, the next time Al and the others get the week off, the results will be more up to the incredibly high bar this series has set for itself.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Republicans Found the ‘Election Fraud’… at Their Own Convention

Click here to read the full article. The irony is just too good. Two Republican delegates were caught trying to vote more than once in the county clerk primary at Salt Lake County’s GOP nominating convention, an event where officials touted the party’s “election integrity” efforts. Two men attempted to submit more than one paper ballot into the primary ballot box, according to Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Chris Null. They were caught in the act and then stripped of their delegate titles. “One person took two ballots and stuffed [them] into the container … he ran off,” said Null, according...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

How Joe Manchin Knifed the Democrats — and Bailed on Saving Democracy

Click here to read the full article. “Giddy” is not a word people use to describe Jon Tester. The towering senior U.S. senator from Montana is blunt and pragmatic. In the halls of Congress, he’s one of the last surviving rural Democrats. When he’s not in Washington, D.C., Tester runs a dirt farm in Montana that’s been in his family for three generations.  A dirt-farming rural Democrat knows better than to overhype. So it came as a surprise when, one day this winter, Tester showed up visibly excited at the office of his friend Michael Bennet, one of Colorado’s two Democratic...
MONTANA STATE
TVLine

Atlanta Premiere Recap: What a Long, Strange Trip It's Been — Plus, Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. After an agonizing four-year layoff, Atlanta is finally back on FX — and it’s reminding us why it’s one of the best shows anywhere on TV. Thursday’s Season 3 premiere is actually a two-parter, and the first half is one of Atlanta‘s trademark detours, leaving Earn and company entirely to tell the unsettling story of a young Black boy named Loquareeous. After a prologue with two men fishing on a lake that’s haunted by the souls of a Black community drowned by a government-built dam, we meet Loquareeous, who acts out in school and gets...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshall Johnson
Person
Justin Bartha
thecinemaholic.com

Atlanta Season 3 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

After a twisted season premiere that takes viewers on a completely different course, ‘Atlanta’ returns to familiar characters in the second episode of season 3. In the episode, viewers finally get to catch up with Earn, Alfred, Darius, and Van. However, this time around, the quartet finds itself in Amsterdam. Many familiar yet fresh scenarios unfold as Earn faces a stern test in preparing Alfred/Paper Boi for a concert.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Encourage World Leaders to ‘Stand Up’ for Ukranian Refugees

Click here to read the full article. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are sharing their support for the millions of Ukrainians living in fear as Russia continues their invasion of the country. On Friday, the couple shared a video calling world leaders to pledge substantial support to those fleeing the country. “We’re standing up for Ukraine,” said Ozzy in the video. “What we’ve seen is heart-wrenching, and we’re answering the call from those on the ground in Ukraine,” added Sharon. “World leaders are meeting tomorrow to decide how much funding they are giving to support refugees. We need them to stand up...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Atlanta#White Identity#White Privilege#Black History#European
Rolling Stone

Fraud Endorses Quack

Click here to read the full article. Former reality TV star and former president Donald Trump endorsed former TV huckster Dr. Mehmet Oz in a statement on Saturday. Oz is running as a Republican for a Pennsylvania Senate seat. “I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show,” Trump said in the statement, adding, “He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected and smart.” Trump also praised Oz’s popularity with women. Women “are drawn to Dr. Oz for his advice and counsel,” said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

How Facebook Tried to Ratfuck TikTok

Click here to read the full article. Media coverage of TikTok often centers on parents being absolutely scared shitless of what their kids are doing on the app — from the Devious Licks trend, in which parents were warned that their children were destroying school property en masse, to National Shoot Up Your School Day, a baseless hoax that postulated TikTokers were telling children to avoid school on a certain day due to a prospective mass shooting event. Most of the time, there’s little evidence to support there’s any truth behind these “trends,” yet news outlets breathlessly report on them....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’ Weekend Update on Will Smith Ban From Oscars: ‘Is That a Punishment?’

Click here to read the full article. Weekend Update tackled the confirmation of new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Will Smith’s 10-year Oscar ban on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. “Justice Jackson was honored Friday at a White House ceremony and said ‘We have come a long way toward perfecting our union,’ which is a direct quote from Ben Affleck’s proposal to J. Lo,” Colin Jost quipped. After touching on Mitch McConnell and Tom Cotton’s reaction to Jackson’s confirmation, Weekend Update noted that Barack Obama returned to the White House this week for the first time in five...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Tesla
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Camila Cabello Debuts ‘Psychofreak’ With Willow Smith

Click here to read the full article. Camila Cabello returned to Saturday Night Live with an invigorating breakup song that makes you wonder just how amicable her split with Shawn Mendes really was. “You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now/ I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house,” Cabello sang in a vibrant ensemble on “Bam Bam,” the first single from her just-released album, Familia. Cabello turned down the lights and turned up the latex for her second performance. Willow Smith was a surprise guest, assisting with vocals, guitar, and blazer on the live...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Jack Harlow Perform Medley, Get Slimed at Kids Choice Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jack Harlow performed a medley of his recent hits and, as per tradition, got slimed at the 2022 Kids Choice Awards. Taking the stage at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger for the annual Nickelodeon awards show, the Rolling Stone cover star ripped through “Nail Tech,” a Lil Nas X-less “Industry Baby” and new single “First Class” during his three-minute performance. Harlow was nominated for Favorite Breakout Artist at the Kids Choice Awards, a trophy that ultimately went to Olivia Rodrigo. What Harlow did receive: A face full of green slime, as a deluge of ooze was blasted...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Texas Woman Charged With Murder for ‘Self-Induced Abortion’

Click here to read the full article. A 26-year-old Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder Thursday after allegedly performing a “self-induced abortion.” Lizelle Herrera remained in custody with a bond set at $500,000 after “intentionally and knowingly cause[d] the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,” the Starr County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday.  Herrera’s arrest comes seven months after Texas’ SB8 (or the “Heartbeat Act”) went into effect, a law that bans abortions after six weeks, or before when many women would realize they’re pregnant. SB8 — the most restrictive anti-abortion bill in the U.S. and the...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’ Cold Open: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets a ‘Gins-Burn’

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic appointment as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court was the focus of Saturday Night Live’s cold open. In the Oval Office, Jackson (played by Ego Nwdoim) and President Biden (played by James Austin Jackson) recreated the photos of them watching the Senate’s confirmation vote earlier this week. The sketch imagined what might have gone on after this momentous day, with Jackson receiving wisdom from prominent Americans of the past.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Accessories Could Help Lower Your Energy Bill In 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Decreasing your energy consumption is not only environmentally friendly, it can save you money each month. There are significant lifestyle changes you can make to reduce your energy consumption, like committing to using appliances less, or changing your diet, but those processes take time, and aren’t always possible. If you want to lower your energy bill without turning your world upside down, we can help. We’ve gathered power-efficient tech accessories everyone can use, whether...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Fivio Foreign Makes a Joyful Noise on ‘B.I.B.L.E.’

Click here to read the full article. Fivio Foreign makes everything, even a threat, sound like a joyful improvisation. He’s loose (and jovial) with it, demanding, on his 2020 hit, “Big Drip,” “Send me the addy, I’m hunting him down,” as if his opps were brand new acquaintances he’s already sending NBA2K invites to. (By comparison, his late contemporary Pop Smoke, for all his gruff charm, was precise and threatening.) Fivio’s knack for delivering stick talk like it’s an impossible-to-turn-down elevator pitch, had made him Brooklyn drill’s leading spokesperson.  The point of so much of Fivio’s music seems to be: eventually,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Rolling Stone

Seventeen Embrace a Beatific Vibe as They Tease First English-Language Single ‘Darl+ing’

Click here to read the full article. K-pop stars Seventeen have released a teaser for their first English-language single, “Darl+ing, which is set to arrive next week, April 15.  The preview includes a short video clip with what’s ostensibly a snippet of the new song — a cinematic build-up with soaring big piano chords and some pounding electro-pop percussion. The music plays as the camera pans over a bright yellow moodboard packed with smiley faces, photographs, a prominent picture of a sunflower, and more.  Along with being their first English-language single, “Darl+ing” will mark Seventeen’s first proper release of 2022. The track...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Vince Staples’ ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’ Is (Almost) His Best Record Yet

Click here to read the full article. Vince Staples was first known as a gangster rapper. But what he actually is, is a realist rapper. His music deals with violence in its most human form: ordinary, everyday, and eclipsing the vibrant sun of his native Long Beach, California. Staples isn’t about warmth; he’s deadpan and sardonic, cerebral and laconic, and cold and serene; “Momma met my daddy then they had me in the ghetto/Handed me a .38 and told me I was special,” he informs on “Magic,” from his new album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart  Staples, 28, is excellent at...
LONG BEACH, CA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy