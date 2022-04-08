ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards scores 49 as Timberwolves hold off Spurs, 127-121

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Anthony Edwards set a career high with 49 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves hung on for a 127-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. Edwards' big output came on 16-of-28 shooting and 6 of 14...

