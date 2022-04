VASHON, Wash. — For Michaella Olavarri, moving to Vashon Island from California and starting Mica’s Kitchen was a chance to rebuild. “I had a great location in Capitola, and then my landlord died of cancer, and I lost my lease, then I moved to a new location, and then I got diagnosed with cancer, and then I beat that, but then I lost my lease, all in a two year period, so this was me starting over,” she said.

VASHON, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO