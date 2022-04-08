ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Jeb Bush talks with FOX6's Stephanie Grady

By Stephanie Grady
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA, Wis. - Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush sat down with FOX6's...

www.fox6now.com

Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Court of Appeals election; Lazar unseats Kornblum

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Voters in southeastern Wisconsin elevated a conservative-backed Waukesha County judge to a state Court of Appeals seat on Tuesday in a race that took a sharp partisan turn and featured ads referring to the Waukesha Christmas parade killings. Maria Lazar defeated incumbent Court of Appeals Judge Lori...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine broke election law, Wanggaard alleges

RACINE, Wis. - Wisconsin State Sen. Van Wanggaard filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, accusing Racine of breaking election law – on election day. The state senator accuses the city he represents of encouraging "ballot harvesting" by suggesting that one person can submit ballots on behalf of other people.
RACINE, WI
onedetroitpbs.org

‘American Democracy: The Path Forward’ with Jeb Bush

WHERE: This is a virtual event. Ford School Dean Michael S. Barr engages twice-elected Governor of Florida Jeb Bush who championed sweeping government reform with the top priority of overhauling the state’s failing education system. This move resulted in the state’s inimitable success as one of the only states in the nation to significantly narrow the achievement gap. The lively discussion between Barr and Bush addresses what paths can members of political parties take to preserve and strengthen our democratic systems? And, at a moment in which the Republican party seems divided by in disparate views on the threats to democracy, what does the future hold for the shape of the party?
FLORIDA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Socialist elected Milwaukee County supervisor

MILWAUKEE - Some Milwaukee County voters on Tuesday, April 5 elected a second self-described socialist to serve on the Board of Supervisors. Milwaukee's Democratic Socialists of America said they knocked on 15,000 doors and urged voters to cast their ballots for three candidates – including Juan Miguel Martinez. "That...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Jeb Bush
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis-West Milwaukee school referendum rejected

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Voters in the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District on Tuesday, April 5 voted not to adopt a $149 million referendum to close Nathan Hale and West Allis Central High Schools and build one combined school. It was the largest school referendum to fail in the state.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cavalier Johnson could become Milwaukee's 1st elected Black mayor

MILWAUKEE - Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will watch election results come in with supporters at the Hilton in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday night, April 5. Earlier Tuesday, Johnson said he was feeling really good. He voted Tuesday morning at Marshall High School and spent most of the day writing thank you notes to supporters, having lunch at Sherman Phoenix.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayoral election: Milwaukee leaders react, look ahead

MILWAUKEE - For the first time in nearly 20 years, Milwaukee officially has a new mayor. Omar Shaikh, owner of Carnevor Steakhouse – and Angela Land, BLOC executive director, join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about Mayor Cavalier Johnson winning the election. Cavalier Johnson was elected Milwaukee mayor Tuesday, April...
MILWAUKEE, WI

