Jeb Bush talks with FOX6's Stephanie Grady

Ford School Dean Michael S. Barr engages twice-elected Governor of Florida Jeb Bush who championed sweeping government reform with the top priority of overhauling the state's failing education system. This move resulted in the state's inimitable success as one of the only states in the nation to significantly narrow the achievement gap. The lively discussion between Barr and Bush addresses what paths can members of political parties take to preserve and strengthen our democratic systems? And, at a moment in which the Republican party seems divided by in disparate views on the threats to democracy, what does the future hold for the shape of the party?

