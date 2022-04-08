Mount Vernon Police Department proposing expanding its social worker program

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Police Department is looking to add to its social worker program in an attempt to further address the root causes of crime.

If approved by the City Council, the department’s proposal would bring in five additional staffers to serve as both social worker first responders and case managers.

Police Chief Chris Cammock said his officers aren’t the best resources to respond to calls involving someone struggling with a mental health crisis, drug addiction or some other health-related issue.

“In addressing the cause of the issues, (social workers) are better equipped for that,” he said.

The Mount Vernon City Council is set to meet Wednesday for discussion and possible action on the proposal — and its estimated $768,000 price tag.

This proposal is an expansion of the department’s existing social worker program, which consists of Outreach Coordinator Erin Von Fempe.

Many of those Von Fempe responds to struggle to help themselves. Bringing in more people to do the job will give Von Fempe and her team more time to spend with each person, she said.

“I have all kinds of plans for everyone, but I don’t have time,” she said.

About a quarter of calls for police service in the city are for things like vagrancy, alcohol problems and suspicious people — the kinds of things for which an armed police officer isn’t the best response, Cammock said.

“A lot of those calls, when you take a look at the root causes, come back to behavioral heath or substance abuse,” he said.

And while such calls do have an impact on residents, they generally aren’t driven by criminal intent and shouldn’t be handled the same way as a criminal investigation, Cammock said.

In a sample of the department’s emergency calls, Cammock said he determined 26 people were responsible for 2,233 calls to 911.

The majority of them — 82% — were not connected with mental health services or substance use treatment programs, he said.

“They were outside the system,” Cammock said. “They might be sitting out because they don’t qualify, or they’ve voluntarily taken themselves out.”

And navigating the system of care providers, with their various eligibility requirements, services and locations, would be difficult for anyone, he said.

“Doing that without assistance is almost impossible,” Cammock said.

Two of the new hires would serve as first responders, and would respond to calls without police officers.

Von Fempe said some people might just need an ID, a ride, or help getting their medicine in order to start helping themselves, and a social worker first responder can address those needs.

Cammock said two more hires would be case managers, who would work with people on such things as getting in contact with services, helping them make it to appointments, or working with them to make plans for their future care.

The department would also bring in a nurse practitioner to provide basic medical services, alleviating some of the demand on the city’s paramedics.

Cammock proposes paying for the additional staffers using money from a new sales tax the City Council approved in August.

State House Bill 1590, which was passed in 2020, allows city and county governments to implement a 0.1% sales tax increase, with the money reserved for affordable housing and homeless projects.

When the City Council approved the tax increase, it was estimated it would generate about $870,000 annually.

Cammock is seeking approval from the council to use that sales tax revenue to help fund his proposal through 2023.

Costs would be shared with the North Sound Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization, which would contribute $338,752 over the next two years.