Friday could bring record-setting heat in Kern County

Kern County could see another day of record-breaking heat, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s on Friday.

A high of 94 is in the forecast for Friday, before a cooling trend sets in over the weekend.

Temps will feel closer to normal and we have a slight possibility of rain for late Monday through Tuesday morning. Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.