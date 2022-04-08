Friday could bring record-setting heat in Kern County
Kern County could see another day of record-breaking heat, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s on Friday.
A high of 94 is in the forecast for Friday, before a cooling trend sets in over the weekend.
Temps will feel closer to normal and we have a slight possibility of rain for late Monday through Tuesday morning. Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.
