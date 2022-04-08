ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Friday could bring record-setting heat in Kern County

By Candy Cáceres
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdBlY_0f2xuPQr00

Kern County could see another day of record-breaking heat, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s on Friday.

A high of 94 is in the forecast for Friday, before a cooling trend sets in over the weekend.

Temps will feel closer to normal and we have a slight possibility of rain for late Monday through Tuesday morning. Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Storm brings needed precipitation to Kern, big warming trend ahead

KGET’s rain gauge says this weekend’s storm brought more than a quarter-inch of rain to Bakersfield, while some high-elevation mountain communities saw more than 3 inches of snow. Temperatures will increase on Tuesday, reaching above 80 degrees for several days in Bakersfield. Thursday could see a high of 87 degrees, before a gradual cooldown this […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Storm moves into Kern County, what to expect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are in for some changes in Kern County by Sunday afternoon. The first component of the next storm will be the winds. I expect winds out of the SE 15-25 mph and gusting to around 40 mph by later this afternoon and evening as the storm approaches the area. The second component to the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Warm week: Kern may see record temperatures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county got to enjoy temperatures in the lower 70s on Monday, today it will be bumped up about 10 degrees into the lower 80s in the Bakersfield area. High pressure will keep the area warm for the next several days. Kern County will be looking at record temperatures on Wednesday […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
County
Kern County, CA
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Record Setting Storm Brings More Slushy Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm that produced a record amount of liquid in Denver on Wednesday also brought slushy snow Thursday morning. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the heaviest snow totals were in the foothills of Jefferson and Boulder Counties where at least a foot of snow had accumulated in Nederland and Morrison. (source: CBS) Denver’s official snow total as of 7 a.m. was 4.6 inches as measured at the airport. That brings the total for March in the city to 10.4 inches which is more than 4 inches above normal. For the season Denver has now received 44.4 inches of snow (the...
DENVER, CO
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KDRV

5.1 magnitude earthquake off the Oregon coast Saturday night

COAST, Ore.- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Oregon coast early Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The U.S.G.S reports this happened about 266 miles west of Coos Bay, and 268 miles east of Newport. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center sent out a tweet, it said a...
COOS BAY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kget 17
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in Oildale Fastrip shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of a murder charge in the shooting death of a man outside a Fastrip in Oildale. The jury on Tuesday acquitted John Gil Sanchez of first-degree murder and instead found him guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 15 years to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bank robbery in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Strata Credit Union branch on Panama Lane near South H Street in the Vallarta shopping center was robbed Tuesday evening. A call about the incident came in at about 4:40 p.m, and officers discovered a suspect entered the bank, presented a note demanding money, and ran away from the business […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two officer-involved shootings. Both happened last month, while one of them was deadly. We would like to warn you, some of the footage included is graphic. Bakersfield Police were called to Pensinger Road near Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Footage shows what happened to the BPD body cam found covered with tape

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday, the Bakersfield Police Department released a video addressing a social media post accusing an officer of covering his body camera lens with tape. The post contained photos of the taped-over camera with the officer’s name, J. Elliott, and badge number and insinuated the officer was involved in “shady” activity due […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KGET

BPD searches for ongoing catalytic converter theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for suspects in ongoing catalytic converter thefts and vehicle burglaries happening in Downtown Bakersfield. There are two suspects. One is described as a Hispanic man, age 20 to 30, 5’10’ to 6’0″, with a heavy build and mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy