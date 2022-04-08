COVID-19: How Cases in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL metro area consists of Scott County, Rock Island County, Henry County, and one other county. As of April 5, there were 23,786.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Davenport residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area, Mercer County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 5, there were 25,671.9 cases per 100,000 residents in Mercer County, the most of any county in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Rock Island County, there were 22,975.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.2%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents 11180 Ames, IA 123,311 25,188 20,426.4 141 114.3 26980 Iowa City, IA 170,677 39,548 23,171.3 227 133.0 16300 Cedar Rapids, IA 270,056 63,402 23,477.4 727 269.2 19340 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 381,175 90,667 23,786.2 1,028 269.7 47940 Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA 169,556 40,734 24,023.9 593 349.7 19780 Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA 680,439 174,088 25,584.7 1,554 228.4 20220 Dubuque, IA 96,982 25,897 26,702.9 294 303.1 43580 Sioux City, IA-NE-SD 143,846 40,852 28,399.8 466 324.0

