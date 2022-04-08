ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

COVID-19: How Cases in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0f2xu6zX00 The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI metro area consists of Wayne County, Oakland County, Macomb County, and three other counties. As of April 5, there were 23,625.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Detroit residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area, Macomb County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 5, there were 26,313.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Macomb County, the most of any county in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Wayne County, there were 22,689.3 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area, unemployment peaked at 23.2% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents
11460 Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 74,810 20,384.2 505 137.6
28020 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 59,010 22,459.0 669 254.6
35660 Niles, MI 154,133 34,640 22,474.1 548 355.5
33220 Midland, MI 83,355 19,016 22,813.3 223 267.5
34740 Muskegon, MI 173,297 39,551 22,822.7 633 365.3
19820 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 1,020,126 23,625.8 17,303 400.7
29620 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 129,574 23,698.0 1,590 290.8
27100 Jackson, MI 158,636 39,307 24,778.1 549 346.1
22420 Flint, MI 407,875 101,110 24,789.5 1,704 417.8
33780 Monroe, MI 149,727 37,916 25,323.4 468 312.6
12980 Battle Creek, MI 134,212 34,100 25,407.6 574 427.7
40980 Saginaw, MI 191,821 49,153 25,624.4 935 487.4
24340 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 272,430 25,643.1 2,682 252.4
13020 Bay City, MI 104,104 26,986 25,922.2 577 554.3

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Yuma, AZ Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 201,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 10, bringing the total count to more than 79.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 976,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Wayne County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Dearborn, MI
Government
County
Wayne County, MI
City
Niles, MI
Oakland County, MI
Government
County
Oakland County, MI
Macomb County, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
Health
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
Oakland County, MI
Health
County
Macomb County, MI
Dearborn, MI
Health
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Wayne County, MI
Health
City
Saginaw, MI
Macomb County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 500,026 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,908 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 440,783 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,970 reported infections for every 100,000 people in […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS LA

LA County sees rise in COVID cases due to BA.2

While COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low in Los Angeles County, daily coronavirus case numbers continue to climb upward, likely due to the infectious BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. The L.A. County Department of Public Health Monday reported daily COVID infection numbers rose by an average of 3.1% per day over the past week. Over the past seven days, the county reported an average of 960 new cases per day, a 23% jump from the previous seven days."I am concerned that BA.2 could drive another surge in hospitalizations in parts of the country where vaccination rates are still low, especially among the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 146,027 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,571 reported infections […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 681,374 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,808 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
ORLANDO, FL
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 750,570 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,771 reported infections for every 100,000 people in […]
TAMPA, FL
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 105,225 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,802 reported infections for every 100,000 people in […]
HICKORY, NC
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, a total of 118,093 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,649 reported infections for every […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 118,752 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,912 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 443,139 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,336 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Atlantic

America Created Its Own Booster Problems

By this point in the pandemic, the benefits of boosters seem pretty darn clear. Boosters continue the immune system’s education on the coronavirus, upping the quantity of defensive fighters available, while expanding the breadth of variants that vaccinated bodies can snipe. During Omicron’s winter wave, people who received a booster were less likely to be infected, hospitalized, or killed by the virus than those without a boost; older people and other high-risk populations, especially, benefitted from dosing up again. With a menagerie of antibody-dodging subvariants now dominating the world’s stage, and more certainly on the way, boosters feel more “necessary” than ever before, says Marion Pepper, an immunologist at the University of Washington.
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 769,994 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,477 reported infections for every 100,000 people in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy