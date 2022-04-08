ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

COVID-19: How Cases in the Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0f2xu56o00 The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Dayton-Kettering, OH metro area consists of Montgomery County, Greene County, and Miami County. As of April 5, there were 23,621.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Dayton residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Dayton-Kettering metro area, Miami County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 5, there were 24,382.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Miami County, the most of any county in Dayton-Kettering, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Greene County, there were 22,507.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Dayton-Kettering.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Dayton-Kettering metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Dayton-Kettering, OH metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents
10420 Akron, OH 703,845 146,179 20,768.6 2,140 304.0
15940 Canton-Massillon, OH 399,736 84,963 21,254.8 1,821 455.6
17460 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 2,056,898 439,460 21,365.2 6,219 302.3
49660 Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA 541,846 118,084 21,792.9 2,504 462.1
18140 Columbus, OH 2,077,761 478,025 23,006.7 4,536 218.3
45780 Toledo, OH 644,137 149,873 23,267.3 2,071 321.5
19430 Dayton-Kettering, OH 803,543 189,812 23,621.9 2,981 371.0
17140 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 2,201,741 537,478 24,411.5 5,722 259.9
44220 Springfield, OH 134,726 34,930 25,926.7 575 426.8
31900 Mansfield, OH 121,100 31,493 26,005.8 503 415.4
30620 Lima, OH 103,175 27,412 26,568.5 476 461.4

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
Montgomery County, OH
Government
Dayton, OH
Government
Greene County, OH
Government
City
Dayton, OH
Miami County, OH
Government
Montgomery County, OH
Coronavirus
Kettering, OH
Health
City
Toledo, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
County
Greene County, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Kettering, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Miami County, OH
Coronavirus
Miami County, OH
Health
City
Kettering, OH
County
Montgomery County, OH
Greene County, OH
Health
Dayton, OH
Health
Kettering, OH
Government
Montgomery County, OH
Health
Greene County, OH
Coronavirus
Dayton, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 440,783 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,970 reported infections for every 100,000 people in […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 144,201 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,393 reported infections for every […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 1,086,344 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,577 reported infections for […]
BOSTON, MA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 1,022,179 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,677 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
DETROIT, MI
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 121,918 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,891 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
HAZLETON, PA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 500,026 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,908 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neosho Ridge wind turbines no longer working, raising concerns with a county official

NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. – Liberty Utilities’ ‘Neosho Ridge’ Wind Farm in Neosho County, Kansas, is no longer working. One county commissioner says he wants to know why. Despite all the wind we’ve had recently, the turbines in Neosho County, haven’t been turning. District One Commissioner Paul Westhoff says it’s been more than two weeks since they were last operating. “What I was told is that their main transformer blew up, shorted out, whatever, and then their backup one did, and that’s why they’re down, so now they’re waiting on another transformer.”
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 750,570 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,771 reported infections for every 100,000 people in […]
TAMPA, FL
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 681,374 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,808 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
ORLANDO, FL
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 105,225 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,802 reported infections for every 100,000 people in […]
HICKORY, NC
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 118,752 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,912 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 79,544,400 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 769,994 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,477 reported infections for every 100,000 people in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy