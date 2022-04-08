COVID-19: How Cases in the Dothan, AL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Dothan, AL metro area consists of Houston County, Geneva County, and Henry County. As of April 5, there were 24,741.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Dothan residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Dothan metro area, Henry County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 5, there were 26,679.5 cases per 100,000 residents in Henry County, the most of any county in Dothan, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Geneva County, there were 24,446.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Dothan.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Dothan metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.9%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents 12220 Auburn-Opelika, AL 161,152 37,626 23,348.1 332 206.0 20020 Dothan, AL 148,252 36,679 24,741.0 737 497.1 26620 Huntsville, AL 457,003 113,917 24,927.0 1,237 270.7 33860 Montgomery, AL 373,544 96,036 25,709.4 1,555 416.3 19300 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 212,830 55,420 26,039.6 675 317.2 46220 Tuscaloosa, AL 250,681 67,667 26,993.3 1,020 406.9 33660 Mobile, AL 430,655 116,826 27,127.5 1,686 391.5 22520 Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL 147,327 40,364 27,397.6 645 437.8 13820 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 1,085,330 302,546 27,875.9 3,731 343.8 23460 Gadsden, AL 102,748 28,774 28,004.4 641 623.9 11500 Anniston-Oxford, AL 114,618 32,355 28,228.6 618 539.2 19460 Decatur, AL 152,271 43,645 28,662.7 663 435.4

