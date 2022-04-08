ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AAA Report: Over 400,000 injured in distraction-related crashes every year

By From AAA
theapopkavoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Distracted drivers kill thousands of people every year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If you’re not focused on driving, you’re endangering the lives of everyone on the road. Please put the phone down and eliminate any other distractions when you get behind the...

www.theapopkavoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Middlebury Crash

A 25-year-old Fairfield County man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-84. The crash happened in the New Haven County town of Middlebury at about 8:10 p.m. on Monday, March 14, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2003 International 4000 Series 4300 was driving slowly in the left...
MIDDLEBURY, CT
CBS Chicago

4 injured, including 3-year-old girl, in head-on crash in Long Grove

LONG GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Three people including a 3-year-old girl were hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Long Grove Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Lake County Sherriff's deputies responded to a crash with injuries on Route 53 and Schaeffer Road. Upon arrival, they located two vehicles that collided head-on. Initial reports say a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by a 24-year-old Waukegan woman, was traveling northbound on Route 53. The driver crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 34-year-old Hanover Park woman, possibly avoiding another left-turning vehicle, authorities said. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries.  She currently remains in the hospital with serious injuries that are no longer believed to be life-threatening.  Two passengers in the Chevrolet, a 3-year-old girl, and a 22-year-old man, both of Waukegan, were transported to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries and declined transport to a hospital.The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.
LONG GROVE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Cameras Capture Fiery Crash Involving Suspected Impaired Driver In North Metro

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into a box truck on a north metro overpass Monday afternoon, causing a fiery chain reaction. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 10 over MN 65 in Spring Lake Park. RAW VIDEO: Car Strikes Box Truck On Metro Highway A MnDOT camera captured the incident, showing a speeding sedan driving erratically onto the highway from an on-ramp. The sedan strikes the front of the eastbound box truck, causing the truck driver to overcorrect and smash into the highway’s side wall, nearly driving off the overpass onto MN 65. The box truck then becomes engulfed in flames. There were only two drivers involved in the crash, and both suffered injuries described as non-life threatening. Investigators suspect the driver of the sedan was “driving while impaired.” The state patrol is investigating. Eastbound Hwy. 10 is still closed as of early Monday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Text Messaging#Smartphone#Traffic Accident#Aaa#The Auto Club Group#Nhtsa
The Spun

Report: 13-Year-Old Driving Truck In Deadly Texas Crash

Earlier this week, tragedy struck a New Mexico college golf team when six students and the team’s head coach were killed in a head-on car crash. The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams were traveling back from a tournament when the accident occurred in Texas. Two members of the golf team are in critical condition at the hospital.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTimes

Amid spike in alcohol-related fatal crashes, CT could ban booze in cars this year after failing for decades

Every few years since at least 1989, Connecticut lawmakers have attempted — and failed — to ban driving with an open alcoholic beverage. In 2008, during what became a four-and-a-half hour debate on the proposal in the state House of Representatives, members of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus warned the bill could lead to more racial profiling from police — and end traditions of city dwellers sitting in parked cars with friends and sharing beers. The argument forced the bill to be abruptly withdrawn without a vote.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Click2Houston.com

Officer injured in crash involving 17-year-old driver on West Loop, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after an officer was injured in a crash on the West Loop Friday. It happened northbound on 610 at 59 around 1:40 a.m. According to officers, a vehicle was blocking a moving lane of traffic. HPD unit pulled up behind the vehicle and put its lights on. Police said a 17-year-old in a Honda Acura HDX came over the overpass and ran into the back of the patrol unit.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy