TRUMBULL — Sophie Polatsek has been one of the many dedicated employees looking to get Next Chapter Books ready to open. Polatsek, 21, is involved in the Trumbull Public Schools ELITE (Educating Learners in Transition Environments) program, which provides services, including job training and work opportunities, for students with disabilities. Next Chapter Books, 2 Daniels Farms Road, is ELITE’s new bookstore and coffee shop. The store had its official grand opening Wednesday.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 19 DAYS AGO