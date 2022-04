Finding a job these days is turning out to be a challenge. Young adults have the difficult task of convincing employers to hire them. Attaching a job application essay to the candidate’s resume is a requirement of most companies today. The main purpose of these essays is to ensure the candidate possesses the adequate skills required for the position. This may be a general essay, or the employer might provide you with a specific question you’ll need to answer.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 22 DAYS AGO