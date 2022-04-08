Charlotte FC to host international match this summer at BofA Stadium?

Charlotte FC Charlotte FC is likely to play an international friendly this summer against Chelsea FC. (MELISSA KEY/CBJ)

CHARLOTTE — Christian Pulisic, America’s best soccer player, could soon be headed back to Bank of America Stadium, this time in an international friendly against expansion MLS team Charlotte FC.

Pulisic plays for Chelsea FC in the English Premier League. And, as first reported by TopBin90, Chelsea FC is likely headed to BofA Stadium this summer for an exhibition against Charlotte FC. A Charlotte FC spokesperson told CBJ this week that nothing has been finalized but said the team is in discussions about additional matches.

High-profile international soccer teams often come to the U.S. during the summer and play several exhibitions, or friendlies, against each other and against MLS clubs. Charlotte previously hosted the International Champions Cup, a tournament featuring popular teams from England and Europe in exhibition matches at American football stadiums.

Now, with a new MLS team, Charlotte FC is likely to play any international visitors in exhibitions at BofA Stadium. There is a chance that the International Champions Cup returns, too. Charlotte FC parent company Tepper Sports & Entertainment told CBJ last month that discussions are continuing to fulfill a five-year agreement that was to have started in 2020 to bring the ICC back to town.

