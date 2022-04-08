ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Man Killed In North Minneapolis Shooting Identified As Devan Dampier

By WCCO-TV Staff
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead following a shooting Thursday night in north Minneapolis, marking the 20th homicide in the city this year.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to 911 calls of a man hurt on the 1100 block of 21st Avenue, in the northside’s Hawthorne neighborhood.

(credit: CBS)

Officers found a man in his 20s with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers aided the man until paramedics brought him to a local hospital, where he later died.

He was later identified as 29-year-old Devan Trevon Dampier of Minneapolis.

Investigators are working to collect evidence. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online. All tips are anonymous.

CBS Minnesota

4th Person Charged In Beating Death Of Minneapolis Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fourth person has been charged in the beating death of a Minneapolis man last spring. Carlos Macias-Aviles is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one with intent and one without, court documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday show. Three other people — Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, Arturo Morales-Ceras and Tomasa Leshae Martinez — have been charged in connection with the killing. According to a criminal complaint, family members reported a man — later identified as Manuel Mandujano — missing on April 4, 2021. People at an encampment for the unhoused told the family he was killed in a fight with...
Minneapolis, MN
