El Centro, CA

COVID-19: El Centro, CA Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0f2xrWe900 The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The El Centro, CA metro area consists of just Imperial County. As of April 5, there were 36,742.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 El Centro residents, the highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the El Centro metro area, unemployment peaked at 30.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 16.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the El Centro, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents
41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 768,451 16,345.4 4,927 104.8
41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 338,395 17,023.2 2,356 118.5
42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 85,756 17,159.0 485 97.0
17020 Chico, CA 225,817 39,643 17,555.4 396 175.4
42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 49,458 18,052.9 259 94.5
40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 442,685 19,114.4 4,077 176.0
34900 Napa, CA 139,623 26,725 19,140.8 143 102.4
46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 87,396 19,780.5 446 100.9
42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 56,292 19,950.0 475 168.3
42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 90,453 20,334.3 678 152.4
39820 Redding, CA 179,212 36,737 20,499.2 530 295.7
41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 92,730 21,395.4 726 167.5
37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 182,326 21,519.4 1,460 172.3
49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 39,710 23,024.4 342 198.3
44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 175,524 23,636.3 2,202 296.5
41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 803,799 24,239.5 5,178 156.1
33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 134,673 24,792.8 1,581 291.1
23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 253,293 25,727.5 2,722 276.5
31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,414,431 25,770.0 38,290 289.0
32900 Merced, CA 271,382 70,668 26,040.0 808 297.7
40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,204,743 26,417.1 13,283 291.3
12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 237,682 26,776.8 2,224 250.6
31460 Madera, CA 155,433 43,400 27,922.0 354 227.8
47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 133,169 28,830.8 1,410 305.3
25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 55,094 36,560.9 443 294.0
20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 66,394 36,742.5 908 502.5

