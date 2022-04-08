COVID-19: How Cases in the Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Durham-Chapel Hill, NC metro area consists of Durham County, Orange County, Chatham County, and two other counties. As of April 5, there were 21,208.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Durham residents, 13.8% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Durham-Chapel Hill metro area, Granville County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 5, there were 23,961.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Granville County, the most of any county in Durham-Chapel Hill, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Chatham County, there were 17,846.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Durham-Chapel Hill.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Durham-Chapel Hill metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.8% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.3%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents 11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 95,096 20,930.1 1,122 246.9 20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 132,914 21,208.7 745 118.9 48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 65,665 22,773.7 503 174.4 24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 173,896 22,819.1 1,826 239.6 35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 28,941 23,192.5 260 208.4 24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 30,293 24,508.3 387 313.1 49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 168,142 25,238.4 1,562 234.5 22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 132,125 25,452.7 992 191.1 27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 51,819 26,564.4 374 191.7 16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 692,613 27,208.7 5,644 221.7 40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 40,167 27,384.5 439 299.3 39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 369,615 27,742.4 1,545 116.0 15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 46,717 28,603.9 455 278.6 25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 105,180 28,684.6 1,315 358.6 24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 52,352 29,339.9 168 94.2

