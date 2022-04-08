COVID-19: How Cases in the Eau Claire, WI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Eau Claire, WI metro area consists of Eau Claire County and Chippewa County. As of April 5, there were 29,092.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Eau Claire residents, 18.3% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Eau Claire metro area, Chippewa County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 5, there were 29,141.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Chippewa County, the most of any county in Eau Claire, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Eau Claire County, there were 29,061.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Eau Claire.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Eau Claire metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Eau Claire, WI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents 31540 Madison, WI 653,725 153,947 23,549.2 711 108.8 27500 Janesville-Beloit, WI 162,152 42,790 26,388.8 386 238.0 33340 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 1,575,223 440,261 27,949.1 3,888 246.8 43100 Sheboygan, WI 115,178 32,392 28,123.4 311 270.0 48140 Wausau-Weston, WI 163,140 46,176 28,304.5 634 388.6 29100 La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN 136,542 39,176 28,691.5 199 145.7 39540 Racine, WI 195,602 56,168 28,715.5 685 350.2 20740 Eau Claire, WI 167,406 48,702 29,092.1 364 217.4 11540 Appleton, WI 235,628 68,659 29,138.7 523 222.0 36780 Oshkosh-Neenah, WI 170,411 51,471 30,204.0 380 223.0 22540 Fond du Lac, WI 102,597 31,684 30,882.0 271 264.1 24580 Green Bay, WI 319,401 101,056 31,639.2 721 225.7

