COVID-19: How Cases in the East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The East Stroudsburg, PA metro area consists of just Monroe County. As of April 5, there were 21,972.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 East Stroudsburg residents, 10.7% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the East Stroudsburg metro area, unemployment peaked at 20.5% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the East Stroudsburg, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,258,507 20,702.1 18,081 297.4 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 118,680 20,784.1 2,028 355.2 21500 Erie, PA 273,835 56,997 20,814.4 750 273.9 44300 State College, PA 161,960 35,097 21,670.2 346 213.6 42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 121,838 21,927.4 2,204 396.7 20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 36,920 21,972.0 517 307.7 29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 120,789 22,327.0 1,877 347.0 38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 524,383 22,491.7 7,766 333.1 14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 19,538 23,266.7 336 400.1 11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 29,613 24,044.9 607 492.9 23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 24,695 24,099.7 358 349.4 39740 Reading, PA 418,025 102,145 24,435.1 1,591 380.6 48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 28,380 24,822.9 511 447.0 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 208,425 24,883.3 2,948 352.0 27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 34,538 25,966.7 722 542.8 16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 40,272 26,125.7 689 447.0 30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 36,513 26,131.3 513 367.1 49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 118,453 26,584.9 1,486 333.5

